[August 29, 2025]

New Book "Data as the Fourth Pillar" Urges Business Leaders to Redefine Data Strategy in an AI-First World

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a bold call to action for C-level leaders, board members, and decision-makers across industries, Sujay Dutta and Siddharth Rajagopal announce the launch of their timely new book, Data as the Fourth Pillar: An Executive Guide for Scaling AI .

The book, published by Taylor & Francis and set to release this week, presents a transformative blueprint for organizations to establish data as a strategic pillar, alongside people, processes, and technology, to accelerate business value realization from AI and enhance long-term competitiveness.

With AI disrupting every sector, the book provides an urgent and structured guide for board members, CEOs, and C-level leaders to reframe organizational strategy and elevate data maturity in a systematic manner.

"In today's rapidly evolving AI-first world, data is no longer merely a supporting act; it is the definitive differentiator for enterprise success," said co-authors Dutta and Rajagopal. "Our book provides business leaders the essential blueprint to strategically elevate data to a core pillar of their operating model, to accelerate growth and future-proof their organization."