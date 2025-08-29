TMCnet News
New Book "Data as the Fourth Pillar" Urges Business Leaders to Redefine Data Strategy in an AI-First World
BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a bold call to action for C-level leaders, board members, and decision-makers across industries, Sujay Dutta and Siddharth Rajagopal announce the launch of their timely new book, Data as the Fourth Pillar: An Executive Guide for Scaling AI.
The book, published by Taylor & Francis and set to release this week, presents a transformative blueprint for organizations to establish data as a strategic pillar, alongside people, processes, and technology, to accelerate business value realization from AI and enhance long-term competitiveness.
With AI disrupting every sector, the book provides an urgent and structured guide for board members, CEOs, and C-level leaders to reframe organizational strategy and elevate data maturity in a systematic manner.
"In today's rapidly evolving AI-first world, data is no longer merely a supporting act; it is the definitive differentiator for enterprise success," said co-authors Dutta and Rajagopal. "Our book provides business leaders the essential blueprint to strategically elevate data to a core pillar of their operating model, to accelerate growth and future-proof their organization."
Backed by the QCS (quality, compliance, speed) framework to understand required data intensity, a scalable data operating model (DOM), practical business value metrics like TAV (total addressable value), EAV (expected addressable value) and RV (realized value), a data maturity framework, and a case study by Ruediger Eck of AUDI AG
Sandeep Kalra, CEO and Board Member at Persistent Systems, reinforces the book's importance, "To delay is to risk irrelevance. Data as the Fourth Pillar distills the essential frameworks for leaders to act decisively, transforming data into a strategic pillar to unlock AI at scale, drive competitive advantages, and shape the future." "The message is clear: every successful business must now become a data business. Executives often misplace data as an IT or operational concern. This book challenges that norm and insists on cultural and structural change—data must sit at the board and CEO levels—they are accountable for the success of this data-centric transformation," said Sujay Dutta. Siddharth Rajagopal said, "The book introduces a maturity framework to help leaders assess and evolve their organization's data capabilities, moving from fragmented initiatives to full-scale, AI-powered transformation. Whether you're leading a Fortune 500 enterprise or a high-growth startup, Data as the Fourth Pillar is a must-read for any executive serious about driving value through AI and data." Aimed at board members, CEOs, CIOs, CTOs, CDOs, COOs, and even CHROs, the book offers an actionable roadmap to lead in the AI era.
