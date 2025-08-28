[August 28, 2025] New Knowify + Lumber Integration Delivers End-to-End Workflow for Prevailing Wage Compliance and Certified Payroll Tweet

Contractors gain a single workflow for labor tracking, payroll, and certified reporting — saving hours of admin time on every government project. NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Knowify, a leading job management platform for trade contractors, and Lumber, an AI-driven workforce management and payroll system, have joined forces to introduce an integration that streamlines prevailing wage compliance. The solution gives small and mid-sized contractors access to enterprise-level compliance tools once reserved for large firms. "Prevailing wage projects represent some of the biggest growth opportunities for trade contractors, but they're also the most intimidating," said Marc Visent, CEO & Co-Founder at Knowify. "Cotractors told us again and again that while they wanted to pursue government-funded jobs, the complexity of payroll rules, union rates, fringes, and certified reporting often held them back. We built this integration with Lumber to remove that barrier and help contractors spend less time buried in spreadsheets and more time building."



With government infrastructure spending increasing in 2025, prevailing wage opportunities are growing rapidly. Contractors need tools that ensure compliance without overburdening back-office staff. Early pilot customers reported time savings in payroll processing and greater confidence bidding on prevailing wage projects. The Knowify + Lumber integration unifies project financials, labor tracking, payroll, and reporting in one workflow:

Two-Way Time Sync : Time entered in either system updates both automatically.

: Time entered in either system updates both automatically. Real-Time Job Costing : Labor costs, including fringes and union rates, appear instantly against budgets in Knowify.

: Labor costs, including fringes and union rates, appear instantly against budgets in Knowify. Certified Payroll Reporting : Contractors can run payroll and generate WH-347 reports without manual data re-entry.

: Contractors can run payroll and generate WH-347 reports without manual data re-entry. Tailored for Trades : Built for small to mid-sized specialty contractors who need big-firm compliance capabilities. "Contractors shouldn't have to choose between taking on profitable prevailing wage projects and managing overwhelming back-office complexity," said Girish Ramachandra, Head of Partnerships and Alliances at Lumber. "By integrating with Knowify, we're extending Lumber's workforce simplicity into project financials, giving contractors a clear, connected workflow that makes compliance easier and growth more achievable." The integration is available now and can be enabled directly from a contractor's Lumber account. To learn more or schedule a demo, visit https://knowify.com/integration/lumber/ Knowify's job management software empowers trade contractors to build their business with confidence. We crunch the numbers while you work, automatically tracking job costs and profitability at every stage of the job, from proposal to payment. With powerful project management workflows and tools for fast-paced service departments, trade contractors can stay profitable no matter what kind of work comes their way. Knowify is backed by the most powerful QuickBooks integration in construction. So whether you work in Knowify or QuickBooks, we'll make sure your project finances are always up to date in both systems — no double data entry required. Knowify. Built for the trades. Built for you. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-knowify--lumber-integration-delivers-end-to-end-workflow-for-prevailing-wage-compliance-and-certified-payroll-302541250.html SOURCE Knowify

