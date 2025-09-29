[August 28, 2025] New Study by HFS Research With LTIMindtree Reveals That Enterprises Should Embed AI at the Core to Reimagine Their Future Tweet

A new report from HFS Research, in collaboration with LTIMindtree [NSE: LTIM, BSE: 540005], a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, reveals that 83% of enterprises remain stuck in early-stage AI experimentation, despite growing urgency to modernize business models and drive strategic outcomes. Titled "Enterprises must embrace AI to reimagine their future, not tinker in the margins," the report presents a clear-eyed assessment of where AI stands-and what needs to change. Based on a survey of over 500 Global 2000 business and technology leaders across five major industries, the research finds that while most companies cite operational efficiency as the top driver for AI, just 17% have integrated AI across their entire operations. In contrast, a growing number of enterprise leaders are calling for AI to serve as a lever for long-term reimagination and reinvention. "Most enterprises are still stuck fiddling with AI at the edges while convincing themselves they're transforming. They're not. What's becoming clear is that unless AI becomes central to how a business runs, competes, and delivers value, it'll be irrelevant within three years. The winners aren't waiting around-they're tearing up legacy thinking and making AI everyone's problem, not just IT's," said Phil Fersht, CEO and Chief Analyst at HFS Research. What Reimagination Looks Like The report introduces a practical framework for Reimagination, Reinvention, and Relevance (R-R-R)-a strategic lens through which enterprise leaders can assess their AI readiness and chart a course toward transformation. LTIMindtree's perspective is featured as one example of how service providers can evolve their engagement models to support enterprise reimagination more meaningfully. "The R-R-R framework is unique, especially when it has been decomposed to show exactly what it manifests into-this isn't an academic tale, it's an oerational blueprint," said Rohan Kulkarni, Executive Research Leader at HFS Research and lead author of the report. "This study helps reset the AI narrative-away from hype, toward execution and accountability."



Key Findings from the Study 51% of enterprises plan to elevate AI to the C-suite or board level, signaling a shift from back-office experimentation to strategic governance.

43% are actively seeking niche or non-traditional AI partners, citing the need for contextual, industry-specific innovation.

Enterprises are moving away from legacy success metrics like internal productivity, and toward measures such as ecosystem impact, customer relevance, and time-to-insight.

AI is increasingly seen not just as a capability, but as the new form factor for enterprise identity. "Our joint research with HFS highlights a critical shift-AI is no longer about pilots or marginal productivity gains. Its true potential lies in how enterprises orchestrate value across ecosystems and unlock new forms of business creativity," said Venu Lambu, CEO & Managing Director, LTIMindtree. "Enterprises are elevating AI to the boardroom, re-architecting operating models, and redefining outcomes. At LTIMindtree, we help clients embed AI at the core with BlueVerse, enabling transformation from experimentation to enterprise scale-with speed, trust, and impact," he added.

A Timely Narrative The release of this report coincides with a broader shift in the IT services landscape, as providers look to reposition themselves in a market that's demanding more than generic AI capabilities. The findings suggest an emerging playbook for enterprises seeking to move beyond incrementalism and toward true reinvention. About the Report "Enterprises must embrace AI to reimagine their future, not tinker in the margins" draws on direct insights from 504 executives across Global 2000 enterprises. The report was developed by HFS Research in collaboration with LTIMindtree, and includes examples of evolving enterprise strategies, buyer expectations, and organizational redesign in response to AI adoption pressures. Download the full report here: Enterprises must embrace AI to reimagine their future, not tinker in the margins - HFS Research About HFS Research HFS Research is a leading research and advisory authority on enterprise transformation, serving Fortune 500 companies with fearless insights and actionable strategies. With unparalleled access to Global 2000 executives and deep expertise in AI, automation, and digital business models, HFS empowers organizations to make confident decisions that create sustainable competitive advantage. For more information, visit hfsresearch.com. About LTIMindtree LTIMindtree is a global technology consulting and digital solutions company that enables enterprises across industries to reimagine business models, accelerate innovation, and maximize growth by harnessing digital technologies. As a digital transformation partner to more than 700 clients, LTIMindtree brings extensive domain and technology expertise to help drive superior competitive differentiation, customer experiences, and business outcomes in a converging world. Powered by 83,000+ talented and entrepreneurial professionals across more than 40 countries, LTIMindtree - a Larsen & Toubro Group company - solves the most complex business challenges and delivers transformation at scale. For more information, please visit www.ltimindtree.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250824016821/en/

