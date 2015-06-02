[August 28, 2025] New Clinical Publication in Karger Dermatology Confirms Reader Studies as Key to Validating Nevisense Tweet

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SciBase Holding AB ("SciBase") (STO: SCIB), a leader in AI-based devices for detection and prevention in dermatology, today announces the recent publication of the article "The Importance of Reader Studies in Dermatology" by Dr. Alexander Meves from the Mayo Clinic, in the peer-reviewed journal Dermatology by Karger (DOI: 10.1159/000548165). The article underscores the value of reader studies in validating new dermatology technologies, with Nevisense, SciBase's electrical impedance spectroscopy (EIS) system, featured as a key example. Reader studies are a well-established methodology across medicine-in radiology, cardiology, and pathology-used to evaluate diagnostic accuracy and ensure new technologies perform reliably in real-world practice. The publication confirms that Nevisense improves biopsy decision-making for suspicious pigmented lesions and enhances diagnostic accuracy. "Reader studies have long been a gold standard across medicine to validate diagnostic technologies in real-world settings," said Dr. Alexander Meves, Department of Dermatology, Mayo Clinic. "Our findings show that Nevisense brings measurable improvements in diagnostic accuracy, providing dermatologists with a reliable adjunct to dermoscopy in the evaluation of melanoma. With the rapid development of augmented intelligence (AuI)-based technologies and novel diagnostic tools, reader studies offer a rigorous pathway to validate performance, reduce variability in clinical decision-making, and ensure patient benefit." Pia Renaudin, CEO of SciBase, added: "This independent publication strengthens the evidence base for Nevisense and demonstrates that it has been validated in the same rigorous way that transformative technologies in radiology and cardiology have been. We are proud to see Nevisense recognized in this way and to support dermatologists with technology that help them make better decisions and improve patient outcomes." The article is published by Karger, one of the world's leading independent medical and scientific publishers with over 130 years of history in advancing health sciences through high-quality, peer-reviewed research. Its journal Dermatology is a globally respected platform for the latest clinical and translational advances in skin health. The article *"The Importance of Reader Studies in Dermatology"* is available online at *Dermatology*: https://karger.com/drm/article/doi/10.1159/000548165/933589/The-Importance-of-Reader-Studies-in-Dermatology For additional information, please contact:

Pia Renaudin, CEO, tel. +46732069802, e-mail: [email protected] Certified Advisor (CA): DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) Phone: +46 (0)73 856 42 65 E-mail: [email protected] About SciBase SciBase is a global medical technology company, specializing in early detection and prevention in dermatology. SciBase develops, manufactures, and commercializes Nevisense, a unique point-of-care platform that combines AI and advanced EIS technology to elevate diagnostic accuracy, ensuring proactive skin health management. Our commitment is to minimize patient suffering, allowing clinicians to improve and save lives through timely detection and intervention and reduce healthcare costs. Built on more than 20 years of research at Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, SciBase is a leader in dermatological advancements. The company has been on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market exchange since June 2, 2015 and the company's Certified Adviser is Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ). Learn more at www.scibase.com. For press releases and financial reports visit: http://investors.scibase.se/en/pressreleases This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com https://news.cision.com/scibase/r/new-clinical-publication-in-karger-dermatology-confirms-reader-studies-as-key-to-validating-nevisens,c4225948 The following files are available for download:







https://mb.cision.com/Main/12371/4225948/3634387.pdf Mayo Reader final

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/new-clinical-publication-in-karger-dermatology-confirms-reader-studies-as-key-to-validating-nevisense-302540976.html

