New Technology Offers Solution To Plastic Waste Threat:Plastic 2 Green Achieves Breakthrough in Nitrogen-Doped Graphene Production and Receives First Purchase Order

LOVELAND, Colo., Aug. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A promising breakthrough in converting waste plastic—one of humankind's largest environmental threats—into high-value carbon products and carbon-free fuels was announced by pioneering clean technology startup Plastic 2 Green Inc.

"Waste plastic, one of the world's worst pollutants can become a valuable material," Ed VanDyne, Plastic 2 Green CEO.

Plastic 2 Green successfully produced nitrogen-doped graphene from waste plastic in a laboratory in a milestone tested and confirmed through advanced Transmission Electron Microscopy at Colorado State University, with upcoming independent evaluation of its Raman Spectroscopy data from the Technical University of Munich.

"We're proving that waste plastic, one of the world's worst pollutants can become one of its most valuable materials," says Ed VanDyne, CEO of Plastic 2 Green, an advanced materials and clean energy company. Plastic 2 Green develops plasma-based technologies to convert all types of waste plastic into high-value products such as green ammonia, carbon black, and nitrogen-doped gaphene (NDG). Among its many uses in sensors, batteries and catalysts, NDG is expected to be widely used in supercapacitors due to its increased charge storage capacity and cycling stability.







Plastic 2 Green's first customer has now issued a P.O. to purchase sample quantities, and has funded a research team at the University of Notre Dame to do further analysis to confirm its performance in next-generation supercapacitors. The startup has raised $500,000 of its $1million pre-seed SAFE Note round, supporting continued development in its proof-of-process laboratory.

The remaining $500,000 is now open to investors looking to participate in a high-impact, high-value clean technology solution addressing both global plastic waste and advanced material shortages arising from political tensions.

Plastic 2 Green's patent-pending plasma-based process transforms unsorted, contaminated plastic into clean hydrogen, green ammonia, carbon black, and now nitrogen-doped graphene, using renewable energy. For more information, visit www.plastic2green.com.

