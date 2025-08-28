[August 28, 2025] New Zealand Ministry of Business, Innovation & Employment Joins the Digital Business Networks Alliance in Landmark Government Partnership Tweet

First government member in the Digital Business Networks Alliance strengthens cross-border economic ties and advances global interoperability for secure, efficient digital trade. HOUSTON, Aug. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Digital Business Networks Alliance (DBNAlliance), a nonprofit organization that serves as the legal entity overseeing the U.S. E-invoicing Network, is honored to welcome the New Zealand Ministry of Business, Innovation & Employment (MBIE) as its first government organization member. The MBIE, New Zealand's government agency dedicated to delivering policy, services, advice and regulation to support business growth, is now an Associate Member of the DBNAlliance. This landmark partnership reinforces the role of trusted public-sector participation in shaping a globally interoperable, standards-based approach to e-invoicing and digital document exchange. "This is a significant milestone for the DBNAlliance, marking the first forma engagement with a government agency in our membership," said Dolf Kars, Chair of the DBNAlliance. "It demonstrates international recognition of the U.S. E-invoicing Network as a cornerstone for secure, efficient, and interoperable business document exchange."



By joining the DBNAlliance, MBIE strengthens the bridge between U.S. and New Zealand markets, helping streamline cross-border trade, enhance supply chain transparency, and improve government-to-business (G2B) and business-to-government (B2G) efficiency. This opens the door for New Zealand businesses to seamlessly trade and collaborate with their U.S. counterparts, strengthening cross-border opportunities and partnerships. "As the economic development agency for New Zealand, MBIE is looking forward to partnering with the Digital Business Networks Alliance to support and advance global interoperability," said Craig Smith, Director, New Zealand Peppol Authority at Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment. "This collaboration reflects our commitment to enabling seamless, secure, and efficient digital trade. By working together with international partners such as the DBNAlliance, we're helping to lay the foundations for a more connected and digitally resilient global economy."

With over 45 members and growing, the DBNAlliance is building a powerful, global community committed to transforming digital trade. Member organizations gain access to a secure, interoperable network that streamlines transactions, reduces costs, and opens doors to new cross-border opportunities. Learn how to join today . About the Digital Business Networks Alliance The Digital Business Networks Alliance is an independent, tax-exempt company (501(c)6) that oversees the e-invoicing exchange network in North America. The Digital Business Networks Alliance's goal is to support the delivery of electronic business documents between service providers and businesses. The Digital Business Networks Alliance accomplishes this by leveraging a highly secure exchange network based on a set of open, non-proprietary technical standards and policies that allow businesses to discover and deliver data virtually to one another. For more information, visit https://www.dbnalliance.org/ . View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-zealand-ministry-of-business-innovation--employment-joins-the-digital-business-networks-alliance-in-landmark-government-partnership-302540452.html SOURCE Digital Business Networks Alliance

