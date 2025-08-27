[August 27, 2025] New Bloomberg Law Dockets Features Deliver Faster Insights and Broader Coverage Tweet

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Law continues to expand the functionality and innovation of its Dockets product with several impactful updates launched in 2025. These latest upgrades further streamline workflows and empower legal professionals to uncover critical insights faster than ever before, reinforcing Bloomberg Law's position as a leader in legal technology. The enhancements include tools that elevate user experience with integrated related news stories, new state docket search features in Docket Key®, improved visual analytics through Representation Analytics, and expanded Complaint Summaries and docket coverage across key jurisdictions. These updates were designed to address the evolving needs of legal professionals, ensuring they remain efficient, informed, and competitive. New Dockets Home Page : A centralized location for everything related to Dockets, this page offers previews of the user's tracks and alerts, an interactive Dockets Coverage Map and dropdown tool to easily find state/court coverage, and links to pricing, dockets requests, and analytics tools. The page also includes a Search Advisor, a new beta feature, which helps pre-filter searches based on the user's keywords.

New Expert Witness Search: Designed to streamline expert witness research by allowing users to search across dockets, opinions, and news for expert witnesses without crafting complicated terms searches, and more quickly request pleadings, as well as export a summary of findings.

Complaint Summaries Expansion: Summaries for Breaking Complaints are now available for select state courts, including major jurisdictions in California, New Jersey, New York, and Washington. This feature delivers quicker insights into case details through AI-generated summaries, available both on docket search alerts and individual complaint documents while viewing Dockets

Related News Stories: Users can now access relevant Bloomberg Law News articles directly within the General Info tab of a docket sheet. This integration provides timely, contextual news related to cases and developments.

: Users can now access relevant Bloomberg Law News articles directly within the General Info tab of a docket sheet. This integration provides timely, contextual news related to cases and developments. Links to District Courts From Appellate Courts: Users can now quickly navigate to district court cases from federal appellate court dockets rather than having to search for them.

Expanded State Docket Key®: Legal professionals can now search specific filing types, such as briefs, complaints, motions, and orders, within state-level dockets, expanding beyond the federal options previously available.

Improved Search Results Preview: Users benefit from previews of dockets matching their search criteria when five or fewer results are found, enabling faster identification of relevant cases.

Recommended Tracks: Bloomberg Law will now attempt to detect when users & their firms are noted in new dockets as counsel of record, and surface those dockets to users on the Home page to allow for quick & easy tracking of your firm's most critical litigation.

Broadened Dockets Coverage: Bloomberg Law has extended its docket collection to additional jurisdictions, including courts in Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, and Vermont. This expansion provides access to crucial case data for legal professionals nationwide.

: has extended its docket collection to additional jurisdictions, including courts in , , , , , and . This expansion provides access to crucial case data for legal professionals nationwide. Faster Delaware Tracks & Alerts: As a result of improvements to our internal processing, users now receive docket alert and docket track emails quicker than before, often just minutes after the court distributes the files.



Bobby Puglia , Chief Product Officer, Bloomberg Industry Group. "We deeply understand the unique challenges faced by legal professionals in conducting comprehensive case research and analyses, and we continue to deliver technology that enhances efficiency and helps our customers make well-informed decisions quickly, saving valuable time." For more information about Bloomberg Law's Dockets enhancements or to schedule a demo, visit https://aboutblaw.com/bjkB.

About Bloomberg Law

Bloomberg Law combines the latest in legal technology with workflow tools, comprehensive primary and secondary sources, trusted news, expert analysis, and business intelligence. For more than a decade, Bloomberg Law has been a trailblazer in its application of AI and machine learning. Bloomberg Law's deep expertise and commitment to innovation provide a competitive edge to help improve attorney productivity and efficiency. For more information, visit Bloomberg Law. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-bloomberg-law-dockets-features-deliver-faster-insights-and-broader-coverage-302540280.html SOURCE Bloomberg Law

