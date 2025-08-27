[August 27, 2025] New Eagle's Raptor Innovation Summit 2025 to Showcase the Intersection of AI, Safety, and Security with Embedded Controls Tweet

Two-day event brings together OEMs, engineers, and strategic partners to accelerate innovation in production-ready control systems ANN ARBOR, Mich., Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- New Eagle™, a leader in embedded control systems for intelligent vehicles and machines, today announced its annual Raptor Innovation Summit, taking place September 23–24, 2025, at the Edsel & Eleanor Ford House in Grosse Pointe Shores, Michigan. The summit brings together OEM engineers, embedded developers, system integrators, and technology partners from across automotive, off-highway, industrial, and defense sectors for two days of technical sessions, real-world demonstrations, and strategic networking, designed to deliver actionable insights that accelerate embedded control innovation. "The Raptor Innovation Summit is where engineers and innovators come together to solve real-world embedded control challenges," said Kevin Alley, chief commercial officer at New Eagle. "Our goal is to equip attendees with practical tools, industry connections, and expert knowledge they can take back to their teams and apply immediately, accelerating development, reducing risk, and scaling success." Strategic Pillars Driving the 2025 Summit Advancing Embedded Autonomy Through Hands-On Learning and Real-World Solutions New Eagle's Raptor® toolchain and modular ECU platform have become the go-to solution for OEMs seeking production-grade control systems that scale across applications, from EVs and ADAS to robotics and rugged industrial machines. The summit will highlight the latest updates to the Raptor ecosystem, including support for AI-enabled edge computing, CODESYS® compatibility for expanded oolchain flexibility, and enhanced workflows for functional safety and compliance



Accelerating Innovation Through Strategic Partner Collaboration Platinum sponsor AbsInt and Gold sponsors John Deere Electronic Solutions, Kvaser, FutureMotiv and Sibros will lead technical sessions alongside New Eagle engineers, offering attendees direct access to partner capabilities and insights.

Attendees will gain access to: Co-hosted technical sessions and hands-on demos with partners

Integrated development strategies across toolchains, ECUs, and hardware

One-on-one networking with partner experts and decision-makers "We are thrilled to provide a seamless integration of our StackAnalyzer, TimingProfiler and Astrée tools into New Eagle's Raptor toolchain," said Daniel Kästner, owner and chief technology officer of AbsInt. "The upcoming Raptor Innovation Summit 2025 will be a good opportunity to demonstrate how these tools support a safe development and verification of Raptor-developed software and the ease-of-use of running them." Delivering Actionable Insights Through Technical Sessions & Case Studies More than 12 sessions will explore key topics such as electrification, autonomy, rapid prototyping, cybersecurity, and AI integration at the edge—enabling developers to apply what they learn immediately. Solving Pressing Industry Challenges The Raptor Innovation Summit tackles urgent challenges facing the embedded development space—from the need to integrate new technologies faster, to bridging collaboration gaps between OEMs and solution providers. As vehicles and machines become more intelligent, engineers must navigate increasing system complexity, evolving safety and cybersecurity regulations, and fragmented supply chains. These pressures are driving demand for modular, production-ready platforms that accelerate development without compromising performance or compliance. Through hands-on sessions, real-world case studies, and peer-to-peer exchange, the summit offers practical solutions engineers can apply immediately to build smarter, safer systems, faster. Registration & Event Details The Raptor Innovation Summit 2025 will be held September 23–24 at the Edsel & Eleanor Ford House in Grosse Pointe Shores, Michigan. To attend, please register for free at this link. About New Eagle™

New Eagle is a pioneer and trusted partner in engineering solutions, specializing in electronic systems and control software development for a wide range of industries, including automotive, transportation, industrial, military, aerospace, and off-highway. New Eagle specializes in mechatronic controls, assisting developers in managing project development, supply chain, cost, and achieving success using our Raptor® eMBD™ software platform and off-the-shelf hardware control solutions. Our versatile engineering teams are skilled in developing electronic systems for the electric vehicle propulsion and autonomy markets, from concept to production. For more information, please visit: www.neweagle.net View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-eagles-raptor-innovation-summit-2025-to-showcase-the-intersection-of-ai-safety-and-security-with-embedded-controls-302539616.html SOURCE New Eagle

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]