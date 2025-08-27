[August 26, 2025] New Survey Finds 70 Percent of Japanese Online Shoppers Prioritize Cost-Effectiveness as Temu Gains Strong User Support Tweet

Temu users report meaningful savings and lifestyle improvements as affordability becomes a key driver for Japan's value-conscious online shoppers TOKYO, Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rising living costs are reshaping shopping habits in Japan, with more consumers turning to platforms that deliver better value. A new survey shows that Japanese shoppers are becoming more intentional with their purchases, with cost-effectiveness emerging as a priority. The study, conducted by Ipsos and commissioned by Temu, found that about 70 percent of online shoppers in Japan prioritize affordable pricing without compromising on quality. Among Temu users, 76 percent said they save money on everyday purchases,highlighting Temu's role as a practical, cost-saving solution. Since entering Japan in July 2023, Temu has focused on offering quality products at accessible prices. Earlier this year, the platform opened to Japanese sellers, creating growth opportunities for local businesses seeking to reach new customers. "We're grateful that so many users see real value in what we offer," said a Temu spokesperson. "People save because we eliminate unnecessary costs. At the same time, we're helping local sellers reac more shoppers at lower cost. We'll continue listening to users and tailoring the experience to better serve Japanese consumers."



The Ipsos Online Shopping Trends Survey, conducted in June 2025, included 2,000 respondents aged 20 to 69 across Japan. It marks Temu's first large-scale consumer research initiative in the market. Respondents who use Temu tend to be in their 20s and are often part of working households with children. They reported an average annual household income of ¥7.06 million (US$ 47,881), exceeding the average for general e-commerce users. Their purchasing behavior reflects strong digital fluency and a sharp focus on cost performance.

Key Findings From the Survey Online shopping is routine : 80 percent of respondents shop online at least once per month.

: 80 percent of respondents shop online at least once per month. Affordability drives decisions : About 70 percent of online shoppers prioritize low prices with acceptable quality.

: About 70 percent of online shoppers prioritize low prices with acceptable quality. Smart shopping habits : More than 40 percent of respondents use coupons, compare prices, or avoid unnecessary purchases.

: More than 40 percent of respondents use coupons, compare prices, or avoid unnecessary purchases. Savings are real : 76 percent of Temu users report regularly saving money on the platform.

: 76 percent of Temu users report regularly saving money on the platform. High satisfaction : About 70 percent of Temu users would recommend the platform to friends and family.

: About 70 percent of Temu users would recommend the platform to friends and family. Platform preference: More than 30 percent of Temu users say they "frequently or always" choose Temu over other marketplaces. Lifestyle Benefits Among Temu Users 22 percent discovered new hobbies such as DIY or sports through products purchased on the platform.

33 percent gained access to items that were previously difficult to find in Japan . Survey Outline Survey title: Online Shopping Behavior Survey

Survey period: June 2025

Methodology: Online survey

Respondent criteria: Men and Women aged 20–69 nationwide in Japan

Sample Size: 2,000 respondents

survey company:Ipsos Japan About Temu Temu is a global e-commerce platform connecting consumers with millions of manufacturers, brands, and business partners. Operating in more than 90 markets worldwide, Temu is committed to providing affordable, high-quality products that enable customers to live better lives. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/new-survey-finds-70-percent-of-japanese-online-shoppers-prioritize-cost-effectiveness-as-temu-gains-strong-user-support-302539531.html SOURCE Temu

