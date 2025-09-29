[August 26, 2025] New Service from Structured Strategy™ Targets $100 Billion Structured Settlement Market with a Bridge to Bitcoin Tweet

In a landmark move to connect legacy financial instruments with the digital asset market, American Annuity Funding today launched Structured Strategy, a new division aimed at the $100 billion structured settlement industry. This initiative is the first to formally connect the established practice of structured settlement buyouts with the cryptocurrency market, enabling annuitants to deploy their capital into a high-growth asset. Historically, recipients of structured settlements have watched inflation erode the value of their future payments, locking up potential while high-growth asset classes like cryptocurrency redefine wealth creation. For example, a $50,000 payment received in 2020 could have secured approximately 5 BTC. Today, that 5 BTC would represent a value of over $575,000, a figure that starkly illustrates the opportunity cost of static fiat payouts. Structured Strategy was created to bridge this gap. "For years, we've helped people access their structured settlement payments early, so they could invest in real estate, launch a business, or take control of their finances. But today's wealth-building playbook is being rewritten. With Bitcoin now embraced by institutions like BackRock and the U.S. financial system adapting to crypto, we've entered a new era," said Anthony Cioppa, founder of American Annuity Funding. "Our Structured Strategy helps people reallocate capital from a slow-moving annuity into the best-performing asset class of the past decade."



The process, which is fully compliant with all state-level Structured Settlement Protection Acts, begins with a lump-sum offer from Structured Strategy for the client's future payments. Once the buyout is court-approved, the client receives their funds and Structured Strategy helps them navigate the process to acquire Bitcoin through an exchange or platform of their choice while the client maintains full control and ownership of their assets. About Structured Strategy

Structured Strategy is a registered DBA of American Annuity Funding, an industry leader with over 8 years of experience in the secondary annuity market. Based in Boca Raton, Florida, the company is the first mover in blending traditional structured settlement buyouts with the innovation of the digital asset economy. We are committed to empowering clients to reclaim and accelerate their financial futures. For more information, visit www.structuredstrategy.io. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250825879675/en/

