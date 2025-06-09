[August 26, 2025] New National Educator Survey Reveals AI and CTE are Key to Preparing Students for Future Careers Tweet

Annual Savvas Educator Index shows rising educator confidence in career-connected learning and growing urgency for AI tools that build — not bypass — students' essential skills PARAMUS, N.J., Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Savvas Learning Company , a next-generation K-12 learning solutions leader, today released the results of its 2025 Savvas Educator Index that show educators are embracing AI and career and technical education (CTE) as keys to preparing students for their future after high school. The annual national survey of K-12 teachers and administrators offers a pulse check on what educators see as the most pressing challenges and promising solutions in U.S. education this coming school year and beyond. This year's Savvas Educator Index highlights collective demand for solutions that meet the moment, including AI and CTE. "Educators are embracing new possibilities for student success and are eager for innovative tools that empower more effective, relevant learning experiences," said Bethlam Forsa, CEO of Savvas Learning Company. "This year's Savvas Educator Index highlights a collective demand for solutions that meet the moment, including AI and CTE, without compromising durable, essential skills like critical thinking, communication, and collaboration." AI in Classrooms? Only If It Builds Real-World Skills Educators are cautiously optimistic about AI, with sixty-six percent (66%) planning to increase AI use in the 2025-26 school year — up from fifty-seven percent (57%) last year. Of those who teach or oversee high school, more than half (56%) believe understanding AI is "very" or "extremely" important for students' future success. But that optimism is tempered by concern. Only five percent (5%) of educators are confident that their students know how to use AI responsibly and critically.





confident that their students know how to use AI responsibly and critically. The majority (70%) of educators say they have received no professional development to support students in learning to use AI for schoolwork.





Nearly half (43%) of all educators believe current AI use is negatively impacting students' development of durable sills like communication and critical thinking. This increases to fifty-one percent (51%) among grade 6-8 teachers and sixty-eight percent (68%) among high school teachers.



CTE Is the Leading Model for Future Workforce Readiness

While traditional academic routes like Advanced Placement (AP) courses have fallen behind in educator favor, CTE is the clear frontrunner when it comes to preparing students for life beyond high school, according to the survey. More than double the number of educators selected CTE (63%) as the top program to best prepare students for success after high school compared to those who selected AP courses (26%).





Among educators who believe CTE programs help students be successful after high school, eighty-seven percent (87%) identified job-ready skills and technical training and seventy-nine percent (79%) identified early exposure to career pathways and interests as the key benefits students gain from participating in CTE programs while in high school.





Among teachers who believe CTE programs help students be successful after high school, seventy-seven percent (77%) said CTE enhances students' employability after high school; that number jumps to seventy-nine percent (79%) among administrators. Dual Enrollment (Early College Credit) is a Critical Bridge to Success As part of the broader shift toward workforce readiness, the survey found dual enrollment programs are also powerful tools to help students prepare for college and career pathways. Among high school educators whose schools offer these courses, the benefits are clear and compelling. The opportunity to earn college credit while still in high school was cited by eighty-eight percent (88%) of educators as a major advantage.





Reduced tuition costs followed closely behind as a major advantage at seventy-five percent (75%), and a smoother transition to postsecondary education at seventy percent (70%), underscoring dual enrollment's role in making higher education more affordable and accessible. Beyond cost savings, educators emphasized the importance of early exposure to college-level work and future career pathways, aligning with a national push to introduce students to postsecondary options earlier in their academic journeys. Without Relevance, Students Struggle to Stay Motivated Educators are also sounding the alarm on a persistent and systemic issue: student motivation. Three-fourths of educators surveyed (75%) cited lack of motivation as a leading challenge for the coming school year, with half of those respondents saying it is the top challenge students face.





students face. Sixty-four percent (64%) of high school educators said motivation is a major barrier to earning a living wage after high school, and forty-five percent (45%) said it hinders students' college success. These concerns further reinforce the demand for learning that feels connected to students' lives and futures, and educators overwhelmingly point to intentional use of AI-powered tools and CTE offerings as ways to deliver student success beyond their K-12 education. About the Survey Now in its second year , the Savvas Educator Index surveys a nationally representative sample of K-12 educators on timely issues shaping education today. The 2025 Educator Index explored educator perspectives on technology use, workforce readiness, instructional trends, and classroom challenges for the upcoming school year. The survey of 1,775 K-12 public school educators, including 179 district administrators, 304 school administrators, and 1,292 teachers, was conducted by Savvas Learning Company from May 14 to June 9, 2025. Learn more about the key findings from the 2025 Savvas Educator Index . ABOUT SAVVAS LEARNING COMPANY At Savvas, we believe learning should inspire. By combining new ideas, new ways of thinking, and new ways of interacting, we design engaging, next-generation K-12 learning solutions that give all students the best opportunity to succeed. Our award-winning, high-quality instructional materials span every grade level and discipline, from evidence-based, standards-aligned core curricula and supplemental and intervention programs to state-of-the-art assessment tools and the industry's most innovative portfolio of college and career readiness solutions — all designed to meet the needs of every learner. Savvas products are used by millions of students and educators in more than 90 percent of the 13,000+ public school districts across all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, as well as globally in more than 125 countries. To learn more, visit Savvas Learning Company . View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-national-educator-survey-reveals-ai-and-cte-are-key-to-preparing-students-for-future-careers-302538985.html SOURCE Savvas Learning Company

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]