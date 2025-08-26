[August 26, 2025] New Report: Small Businesses Anticipate Strong Growth While Proactively Planning for AI Implementation and Tariffs Tweet

Survey Finds 92% of Small Businesses Expect to Grow Over the Next Year, and Majority of Those Adopting AI Use It to Improve Marketing CHICAGO, Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Small businesses continued to show confidence in their future growth, according to the latest Small Business Cash Flow Trend Report from OnDeck, the leading small business lending company at Enova (NYSE: ENVA) and Ocrolus, the document AI and cash flow analytics platform for lenders. Key findings include: Growth expectations. An overwhelming 92% of small business owners are confidently anticipating moderate to significant growth over the next year, with 26% expecting significant expansion.

An overwhelming 92% of small business owners are confidently anticipating moderate to significant growth over the next year, with 26% expecting significant expansion. Non-bank lender preference. Small businesses are increasingly leveraging the speed and ease of non-bank lenders for their working capital needs, with 72% choosing these solutions over traditional banks.

Small businesses are increasingly leveraging the speed and ease of non-bank lenders for their working capital needs, with 72% choosing these solutions over traditional banks. Top Challenges. Small business owners continue to see inflation (32%) and cash flow (31%) as top challenges.

Small business owners continue to see inflation (32%) and cash flow (31%) as top challenges. Marketing with AI. Among small businesses using AI, 66% apply it to marketing tasks.

Among small businesses using AI, 66% apply it to marketing tasks. Tariff Plans. A majority of small businesses (57%) are actively preparing for the potential impact of tariffs. "The optimism and proactive planning reported by small business owners speak volumes about their determination and adaptability. OnDeck will continue to support small businesses with transparent and acessible financing as they continue to grow and navigate through daily challenges," said Jim Granat, Co-President of Small Business at Enova.



"Our data shows that businesses aren't just reacting—they're planning ahead and positioning themselves to succeed," said David Snitkof, General Manager of Small Business at Ocrolus. "By using real-time, AI-powered analytics, lenders can better support small businesses and help them thrive in today's dynamic market." The report is based on responses from 410 small businesses with working capital loans and over 2.9 million small business applications for working capital financing during the past 15 months. The nationwide survey was completed between June 17 — 30, 2025. For more information and complete survey results, please visit: ondeck.com/small-business-trends .

About OnDeck®

OnDeck®, part of Enova International, is the proven leader in transparent and responsible online lending to small businesses. Founded in 2006, the company pioneered the use of data analytics and digital technology to make real-time lending decisions and deliver capital rapidly to small businesses online. Today, OnDeck offers a wide range of term loans and lines of credit customized for the needs of small business owners. OnDeck has provided loans to customers in 900 different industries nationwide. For more information, visit www.ondeck.com . About Enova

Enova International (NYSE: ENVA) is a leading online financial services company that serves small businesses and consumers who are underserved by traditional banks. For over 20 years, Enova has provided over $63 billion in loans and financing to more than 13 million customers by offering a suite of market-leading products powered by the company's world-class analytics, machine learning algorithms and proprietary technology. You can learn more about the company and its portfolio of businesses at www.enova.com . About Ocrolus

Ocrolus is an AI-powered data and analytics platform that enables financial institutions to make faster, more accurate decisions. The company analyzes documents with over 99% accuracy regardless of format or quality, supporting a wide variety of document types including bank statements, pay stubs and tax forms. Ocrolus provides over 400 customers with a trusted solution to classify documents, analyze cash flows and income and detect fraud. To learn more visit Ocrolus.com . View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-report-small-businesses-anticipate-strong-growth-while-proactively-planning-for-ai-implementation-and-tariffs-302538128.html SOURCE Enova International, Inc.

