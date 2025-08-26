[August 26, 2025] New Research Exposes Massive Identity Data Gap Threatening Digital Transformation Across Regulated Industries Tweet

90% of Leaders Say Fragmented Identity Data Blocks Exceptional Customer Experiences, Negatively Impacting Customer Retention, Operational Efficiency, and Brand Trust MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Verato®, the identity intelligence experts, today announced findings from newly commissioned research: The Identity Intelligence Imperative: Bridging Gaps in Customer, Patient, and Constituent Experiences. The study shows organizations across regulated industries are racing towards digital transformation, but 90% of leaders state that fragmented and siloed identity data significantly undermines their ability to deliver the seamless, personalized, and positive experiences their customers expect today. The inability to have a complete view of customers, patients, members, and constituents bears substantial consequences, including limited operational efficiencies (58%), impeded brand trust (50%), and decreased customer satisfaction (46%). This comprehensive study of senior IT, data, and experience leaders spanned healthcare, financial services, and public sector organizations. It included a proprietary mixed-mode pproach, combining quantitative web-based surveys with qualitative in-depth telephone interviews. QuestionPro conducted the research study, and results were compiled by In90group Research in spring 2025 to assess organizational readiness for identity-driven digital transformation.



While customer experience is critical to strategic success, the lack of a unified, verified, enriched identity layer results in lost customers, patients, members, or constituents due to poor experiences. Among the most striking research findings: Massive Readiness Gap: While 95% of leaders agree customers expect seamless, personalized experiences, less than 12% feel fully prepared to deliver them, creating unprecedented competitive vulnerability.

While 95% of leaders agree customers expect seamless, personalized experiences, less than 12% feel fully prepared to deliver them, creating unprecedented competitive vulnerability. Operational Paralysis: Leaders at organizations without unified identities report a 58% reduction in operational efficiency, a 50% erosion of brand trust, and a 46% decrease in satisfaction—compounding losses across every metric.

Leaders at organizations without unified identities report a 58% reduction in operational efficiency, a 50% erosion of brand trust, and a 46% decrease in satisfaction—compounding losses across every metric. Investment Surge: 57% of leaders are actively planning Master Data Management (MDM) investments (38% within 12 months) as organizations scramble to close the identity gap before it's too late. Digital transformation demands more identity intelligence than legacy MDM solutions, a next-gen MDM with extraordinary identity accuracy and native enrichment can ensure the ability to have a trusted 360-degree view of people, organizations, and networks to enable precision customer acquisition and outreach, exceptional customer experiences, including personalized engagement and revenue capture.

57% of leaders are actively planning Master Data Management (MDM) investments (38% within 12 months) as organizations scramble to close the identity gap before it's too late. Digital transformation demands more identity intelligence than legacy MDM solutions, a next-gen MDM with extraordinary identity accuracy and native enrichment can ensure the ability to have a trusted 360-degree view of people, organizations, and networks to enable precision customer acquisition and outreach, exceptional customer experiences, including personalized engagement and revenue capture. Healthcare Crisis: 70% of healthcare leaders state their systems regularly lose patients due to poor experiences; none are "very confident" in their 360-degree view capabilities.

70% of healthcare leaders state their systems regularly lose patients due to poor experiences; none are "very confident" in their 360-degree view capabilities. Financial Services Hemorrhaging: 50% of financial leaders report regular customer defection due to poor experience. "Organizations are sitting on goldmines of consumer and customer data, but without a trusted identity framework, it is trapped in silos across disconnected systems, making it impossible to share and consume to have a complete, trusted 360-degree view of the customer journey. Our research confirms that without unified identity intelligence, organizations can't deliver the frictionless, personalized interactions consumers, customers, employees, and related constituents now demand," said Clay Ritchey, CEO of Verato.

The complete research report, "The Identity Intelligence Imperative: Bridging Gaps in Customer, Patient, and Constituent Experiences," including detailed findings and industry-specific insights, is available for download at verato.com. About Verato Verato®, the identity intelligence experts, powers exceptional experiences everywhere by solving the problem that drives everything else — identity — through our Knowing Who is Who™ platform. Verato MDM Cloud™, the next generation of master data management, delivers unprecedented identity intelligence by combining the most accurate identity resolution and enrichment with advanced insights, identity verification, and AI-powered data governance. Verato reimagines MDM to be purpose-built and nimble to drive a complete and trusted 360-degree view of people, organizations, and networks across complex ecosystems with unmatched speed to value, enterprise grade performance, and customer success. More than 75% of the U.S. population flows through Verato, powering a single source of trust for identity across the critical industries of healthcare, life sciences, financial services, public sector, and beyond. For more information, visit verato.com. Media Contact Philip Anast

[email protected] Amendola Communications for Verato View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-research-exposes-massive-identity-data-gap-threatening-digital-transformation-across-regulated-industries-302538402.html SOURCE Verato

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]