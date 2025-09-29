[August 26, 2025] New Integration Between CallRail and MNTN Brings Performance TV Attribution to Inbound Calls and Texts Tweet

CallRail, the lead engagement platform, and MNTN (NYSE: MNTN), a technology platform that brings performance marketing to Connected TV (CTV), today announced a new integration that allows advertisers to attribute inbound calls and texts to the CTV ads that generated them. Historically, tracking leads from TV has been notoriously difficult. MNTN Performance TV has changed that by providing visibility into metrics like incrementality, revenue and conversion data all tied directly back to campaigns. Now with CallRail, MNTN customers will have another layer of insights to attribute calls and texts back to their campaigns. "Seeing your brand on TV sparks action - phones ring, texts come in, and business moves," said Richard Girges, Chief Technology Officer at MNTN. "This partnership with CallRail makes sure MNTN customers know exactly which TV ads are driving those conversations. It's another way we're helping more businesses turn attention into outcomes." Jonathan Madrigal, Digital Marketing Manager, Brand Reach Media (a mutual customer of CallRail and MNTN), added: "The CallRail integration with MNTN has been a game-changer for our team. Thanks to their partnership, we can now connect TV campaign performance data directly to inbound calls, giving us clear, measurable attribution. This level of insight helps us optimize faster, prove ROI with confidence and deliver even greater value for our clients." Outcomes you can count on with MNTN and CallRail: Cear attribution: See what's driving your real-world results (call and text conversions), with clear, campaign-level attribution built for Performance TV.

See what's driving your real-world results (call and text conversions), with clear, campaign-level attribution built for Performance TV. Smarter optimization: Turn insights into action. View attribution data in real time to adjust campaigns based on what's actually driving engagement.

Turn insights into action. View attribution data in real time to adjust campaigns based on what's actually driving engagement. Time savings: Save time with a single, unified view of online and offline performance. Then filter by campaign, audience, network and more to dig into the details.



"With nearly 60% of marketers planning to increase their CTV spending, it's more important than ever to accurately track leads being driven by CTV ads," said Mike Stocker, Vice President of Partnerships at CallRail. "We're thrilled to be MNTN's first call tracking partner, delivering the most accurate attribution of phone calls and messages. I'm also excited our full customer base will have access to this integration so they can market with confidence across this rapidly growing channel."

CallRail is the lead engagement platform that makes it easy for businesses to attract more leads, convert more customers, and optimize their marketing. Serving more than 220,000 businesses worldwide, CallRail's AI-powered solutions help businesses attribute each call, text, chat and form to their marketing journey, use insights from their conversations to better understand their buyers, and eliminate missed opportunities with AI that can handle lead interactions 24/7. CallRail has grown from the G2 top-rated inbound call tracking solution to include Form Tracking, Conversation Intelligence®, Premium Conversation Intelligence™, Convert Assist and Voice Assist. CallRail's award winning platform integrates with dozens of leading marketing and sales software, and offers affiliate, agency, and technology partnership opportunities, helping businesses earn, grow, and build with CallRail. For more information, visit http://www.callrail.com. About MNTN

MNTN (NYSE: MNTN) is the Hardest Working Software in Television™, bringing unrivaled performance and simplicity to Connected TV advertising. Our self-serve technology makes running TV ads as easy as search and social and helps brands drive measurable conversions, revenue, site visits, and more. MNTN was named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies and Next Big Things in Tech and was recently featured on the cover of INC's Best in Business Issue. For more information, please visit https://mountain.com/.

