New Report from Sage Growth Partners Reveals Hospital and Health System C-Suite Perspectives on AI Obstacles, Opportunities, and Implementation

101 C-suite executives rank AI as the top tech initiative to watch, yet most struggle to trust AI solutions and lack clear implementation strategies BALTIMORE, Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from healthcare consultancy Sage Growth Partners reveals a growing divide between the promise of AI in healthcare and the preparedness of hospital and health system leaders to implement it. Despite ranking AI as the top technology trend to watch, most executives report low levels of trust in current solutions and a lack of concrete integration strategies. The report, The Healthcare C-Suite's Take on AI, is the first in a three-part series based on Sage Growth Partners' annual survey of hospital and health system C-suite leaders. This inaugural installment focuses on AI and explores executive perspectives on AI opportunities, obstacles, and investment priorities. "AI continues to dominate healtcare conversations, but few leaders feel confident navigating its real-world applications," said Dan D'Orazio , CEO, Sage Growth Partners. "This report is designed to help hospital and health system leaders understand how their competitors and peers are leveraging AI and where they are likely to invest in the future."



Key findings from the report include: 83% of executives believe AI can improve clinical decision making

75% say it can reduce operational costs through greater efficiencies

67% report current investments in AI to enhance patient care

66% are investing in AI solutions to streamline administrative operations

57% say AI-based clinical solutions are among their top five tech priorities over the next two years Yet, the data also points to significant hesitation:

Only 13% have a clear strategy for integrating AI into clinical workflows

Only 12% believe today's AI algorithms are robust enough to rely on

Just 10% say their organizations are aggressively pursuing AI today

49% cite appropriate use of AI as one of their top three greatest challenges "Today's healthcare leaders are facing a complex mix of opportunity and risk," said Stephanie Kovalick , Chief Strategy Officer, Sage Growth Partners. "While the potential of AI is undeniable — especially in areas like clinical decision support and operational efficiency — executives are rightly concerned about data quality, bias, and regulatory uncertainties. The stakes are too high for missteps." The survey gathered insights from 101 executives across integrated delivery networks, academic medical centers, and independent hospitals. The full report, The Healthcare C-Suite's Take on AI, is available here. Parts 2 and 3 of the C-suite report series, covering Virtual Care and Value-Based Care, will be released this fall. About Sage Growth Partners

Sage Growth Partners is a healthcare advisory firm with deep expertise in market research, strategy, and communications. Founded in 2005, the company's extensive domain experience ensures that healthcare organizations thrive amid the complexities of a rapidly changing marketplace. Sage Growth Partners serves clients across the full healthcare spectrum, including GE Healthcare, Press Ganey, Medecision, ProgenyHealth, Kyruus Health, Best Buy Health, New Jersey Brain and Spine, Pyx Health, and Philips Healthcare. For more information, visit sage-growth.com . Media Contact:

