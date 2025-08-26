[August 26, 2025] New Adelaide Research: Nativo Inventory Delivers 40% Higher AU Scores Than Industry Benchmarks Tweet

Adelaide audit confirms company's unique ad formats outperform other advertising in the measures that matter most. LOS ANGELES, Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nativo , the most advanced platform for premium ad experiences, today announced results from an independent audit by Adelaide, the leader in attention-based media quality measurement. The audit revealed that Nativo's native ad formats—including native display, article, and story placements—delivered an average AU score of 28.21 AU, 40% higher than Adelaide's native format benchmark and 21% higher than Adelaide's display format benchmark. The findings are based on approximately 25 million impressions over a roughly six week audit period in July and August of 2025. Nativo's highest-scoring format – the "native in-feed article" unit – scored close to 30 AU, an impressive 48% above Adelaide's native benchmark. All of Nativo's ad formats scored above both Adelaide's display and native benchmarks, validating Nativo's position as a publisher with premium ad inventory likely to drive outcomes for media buyers. "At Nativo, we've always believed that premium ad experiences outperform standard formats, not only in how audiences perceive them but in how they deliver measurable results," said Sam Amiri, Chief Revenue Officer at Nativo. "These Adelaide results confirm what we've seen firsthand: when you invest inunique formats and better placements that connect better, you create experiences that drive stronger attention and better outcomes where it matters most."



The Adelaide AU metric has been validated by independent auditors, including MediaSense , as one of the most predictive measures of media quality and business outcomes. AU goes beyond viewability to measure the quality of an ad placement, predicting its ability to capture attention and drive meaningful results. With a standardized 0–100 score, AU enables apples-to-apples comparison across media channels and devices, providing advertisers with a clear signal for optimizing investments toward higher-performing environments. Attention as a core metric for gauging advertising effectiveness continues to gain momentum within the broader digital ad industry as well. In 2024 Adelaide became the first pure-play attention vendor to enter MRC review, and earlier this year Adelaide announced the AU Ecosystem for Publishers, a marketplace that brings together media buyers and sellers to leverage AU to create a shared understanding of media quality.

"Adelaide's mission is to measure and improve the quality of media placements, going beyond basic viewability to identify what truly drives outcomes for brands," said Marc Guldimann, Adelaide CEO. "Nativo's ad formats are clearly designed with attention in mind, and these AU scores are evidence of the quality and effectiveness of their approach." About Nativo

Nativo empowers brands and publishers with the most advanced platform for premium ad experiences—built to connect advertisers more effectively and help publishers grow. Nativo's innovative technology delivers better advertising through better technology, enabling advertisers to engage audiences with premium, relevant content, while helping publishers unlock new revenue streams through non-disruptive, high-quality ad experiences. For more information, visit www.nativo.com . About Adelaide

Adelaide is the leader in attention-based media quality measurement. Adelaide's mission is to bring increased transparency and fairness to advertising by supplying the market with a precise, omnichannel media quality metric connected to business outcomes. Adweek has called Adelaide's AU "the attention economy's most widely recognized metric." Proven to predict full-funnel outcomes more accurately than any existing metric, AU helps the world's largest brands make smarter investment decisions, activate attention data programmatically, and drive better performance. Adelaide is named after the global epicenter of evidence-based marketing in southern Australia and headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit adelaidemetrics.com. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-adelaide-research-nativo-inventory-delivers-40-higher-au-scores-than-industry-benchmarks-302537887.html SOURCE Nativo

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]