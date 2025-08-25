[August 25, 2025] New Era Appoints Industry Veteran Dave Hart as Chief Executive Officer Tweet

Hart will lead the company's next phase of evolution and drive sustainable growth Appointment coincides with New Era's successful recapitalization NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- New Era Technology ("New Era"), a provider of technology solutions and services, today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed David ("Dave") Hart as the Company's next Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board. Mr. Hart succeeds Kevin Keleghan, who has stepped down from his role as CEO to pursue other opportunities. Mr. Hart joins New Era following a 20+ year tenure at Presidio, a leading IT services and solutions provider, where he most recently served as President and Chief Operating Officer. He will leverage his expertise and relationships, which are underpinned by 30+ years of industry experience, to support the company's next phase of growth. Alongside New Era's leadership team, Mr. Hart will look to strengthen the company's core growth drivers and build long-term customer partnerships through a continued and enhanced focus on innovative integration of technology and customer service, which will be bolstered with additional strategic and financial resources. Mr. Hart's appointment coincides with the successful completion of New Era's strategic recapitalization. The process, which was led by existing investors, demonstrates strong institutional support for New Era's strategy to deliver technology solutions at scale and effectively positions the company for sustainable, long-term growth by strengthening its financial position and flexibility and optimizing its balance sheet. "The value of and return on investments in IT has been proven time and time again. However, with innovation comes complexity. Now more than ever, organizations o every size – from startups to global enterprises – face challenges that demand flexible, scalable and secure IT solutions with focused service offerings to manage and optimize their investments. The platform and team that New Era has built will continue to help empower these businesses with the technology and expertise they need to thrive," said Dave Hart, incoming CEO and Chairman of the Board. "Whether it's modernizing infrastructure, cloud integration, enhanced cyber security or next generation automation and AI, New Era delivers customized solutions and services that deliver results. We are proud to be a trusted partner for organizations that are navigating transformation, and it is a privilege to have the opportunity to lead New Era through its next stage of growth."



"Supporting the company's growth through close collaboration with our customers has been a true privilege," added Mr. Keleghan. "I'm excited to welcome Dave as New Era's next CEO and look forward to watching the company's next chapter of growth unfold under his leadership." About Dave Hart

Dave has over 30 years of experience building and leading high-growth, customer-focused organizations in the information technology services sector. As a former Chief Technology Officer, he has a deep understanding of the role technology plays in modernizing companies' IT infrastructure and has a proven track record of driving operational excellence and developing dynamic teams to capitalize on opportunities in the rapidly changing technology space through innovation, as well as organic and inorganic investments. Mr. Hart joins New Era following a 20+ tenure at Presidio, where he most recently served as President and Chief Operating Officer. In this global role, he was responsible for all revenue generating lines of business and services/support teams. He earned his bachelor's degree in industrial technology and his master's degree in manufacturing engineering from the University of Massachusetts Lowell. About New Era Technology New Era Technology is a leading provider of innovative IT solutions and services dedicated to helping organizations transform their digital infrastructure. With a focus on cutting-edge technology, expert consulting, and tailored strategies, New Era Technology empowers businesses to optimize operations, enhance security, and drive sustainable growth. Serving a diverse range of industries, the company combines deep technical expertise with a customer-centric approach to deliver scalable and future-proof technology solutions. For more information, visit www.neweratech.com/us. Media Contacts [email protected] View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-era-appoints-industry-veteran-dave-hart-as-chief-executive-officer-302537867.html SOURCE New Era Technology

