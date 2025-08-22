TMCnet News
New York Tech CEO Dan Herbatschek Offering Fall Internship Positions at Ramsey Theory Group in AI, Digital Marketing, UX and Cybersecurity
Applications are now being accepted for the 2025 Fall Internship program for college students interested in gaining resume-boosting experience in software development, quantitative analysis, information technology, cybersecurity, digital marketing, and product development.
NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ramsey Theory Group, a firm that leverages its multi-discipline technology expertise to better help organizations optimize their workflow, announced today that applications for its Fall Internship Program are now being accepted. Undergraduate and graduate students are invited to apply to gain hands-on experience across software & artificial intelligence, digital marketing, user experience, and cybersecurity. This includes Data-Intensive Application Design, Data Engineering, Business Intelligence, Custom Optimization, Mathematical & Statistical Modelling, Software Development, Data Visualization, Blockchain Development, Blockchain Consultancy, and Web and Mobile Application Development, and more.
Program Highlights
Founded in 2017, Ramsey Theory Group has grown into a multi-disciplinary studio of makers and strategists with expertise ranging from applied mathematics and software engineering to digital marketing and cybersecurity. The group builds products and services through specialized brands, including Erdos Technologies (software development, AI, IT & cybersecurity), Erdos Digital (digital marketing), and sector-focused ventures in automotive retail, field services, logistics, and healthcare.
Dan Herbatschek, an applied mathematician and Columbia University graduate (Summa Cum Laude, Phi Beta Kappa), bridges business strategy and engineering execution - translating organizational vision into technically executable problems, and programming in Python and JavaScript to build data visualizations and machine learning models.
About Ramsey Theory Group
