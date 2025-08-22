[August 22, 2025] New York Tech CEO Dan Herbatschek Offering Fall Internship Positions at Ramsey Theory Group in AI, Digital Marketing, UX and Cybersecurity Tweet

Applications are now being accepted for the 2025 Fall Internship program for college students interested in gaining resume-boosting experience in software development, quantitative analysis, information technology, cybersecurity, digital marketing, and product development. NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ramsey Theory Group , a firm that leverages its multi-discipline technology expertise to better help organizations optimize their workflow, announced today that applications for its Fall Internship Program are now being accepted. Undergraduate and graduate students are invited to apply to gain hands-on experience across software & artificial intelligence, digital marketing, user experience, and cybersecurity. This includes Data-Intensive Application Design, Data Engineering, Business Intelligence, Custom Optimization, Mathematical & Statistical Modelling, Software Development, Data Visualization, Blockchain Development, Blockchain Consultancy, and Web and Mobile Application Development, and more.



"The internship program reflects our firm's core belief that developing new technology is a way of better understanding the world," said Dan Herbatschek , Founder & CEO of Ramsey Theory Group. "We believe that great work happens when curiosity, integrity, and collaboration meet. Our internships give students real responsibility in addition to world-class mentorship that delivers the skills for success that cannot be taught in a college classroom. It's an opportunity for students to turn ideas into working products, and questions into rigorous, testable solutions." Ramsey Theory Group welcomes applicants from diverse academic backgrounds, including the humanities and the scieces, who can demonstrate rigorous thinking, creative idea generation, and a relentless pursuit of results. Interested candidates should visit the Contact page at Ramsey Theory Group to express interest and receive application instructions. Early application is encouraged.





Program Highlights Interdisciplinary tracks: Software/AI, UX & Product, Digital Marketing, and Cybersecurity.

Software/AI, UX & Product, Digital Marketing, and Cybersecurity. Mentorship & learning culture: Interns work alongside practitioners who value intellectual curiosity, high integrity, and collaborative problem-solving.

Interns work alongside practitioners who value intellectual curiosity, high integrity, and collaborative problem-solving. Pathways to hire: High-performing interns are well-positioned for future roles across the firm's brands. Founded in 2017, Ramsey Theory Group has grown into a multi-disciplinary studio of makers and strategists with expertise ranging from applied mathematics and software engineering to digital marketing and cybersecurity. The group builds products and services through specialized brands, including Erdos Technologies (software development, AI, IT & cybersecurity), Erdos Digital (digital marketing), and sector-focused ventures in automotive retail, field services, logistics, and healthcare. Dan Herbatschek , an applied mathematician and Columbia University graduate (Summa Cum Laude, Phi Beta Kappa), bridges business strategy and engineering execution - translating organizational vision into technically executable problems, and programming in Python and JavaScript to build data visualizations and machine learning models. About Ramsey Theory Group

Founded by entrepreneur and technology innovator, Dan Herbatschek, Ramsey Theory Group leverages its expertise in software development, quantitative analysis, information technology, cybersecurity, digital marketing, and product development to better help organizations optimize their workflow. Working alongside entrepreneurs, the firm bridges the gap between business and software engineering matters - translating the vision of organizations into technologically executable problems. Based in New York, the Ramsey Theory Group specializes in Data-Intensive Application Design, Data Engineering, Business Intelligence, Custom Optimization, Mathematical & Statistical Modelling, Software Development, Data Visualization, Blockchain Development, Blockchain Consultancy, and Web and Mobile Application Development. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-york-tech-ceo-dan-herbatschek-offering-fall-internship-positions-at-ramsey-theory-group-in-ai-digital-marketing-ux-and-cybersecurity-302536440.html SOURCE Ramsey Theory Group

