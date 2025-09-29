[August 21, 2025] New Research from Humana Finds Value-Based Care Delivers Higher Quality of Care for Heart Failure Patients Tweet

Value-based care delivers a higher quality of care and better medication prescription adherence to evidence-based medicine for Medicare Advantage patients diagnosed with heart failure, according to findings released today by leading health and well-being company Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) in its latest Value-Based Care Issue Brief. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250821593660/en/ New data from Humana Healthcare Research finds value-based care is a differentiator for patients with heart failure. Patients treated by value-based care clinicians were nearly 28% more likely to receive full quadruple therapy, guideline-directed medical therapy. Heart failure continues to affect a growing number of Americans, with 11.4 million expected to be diagnosed by 2050. Patients with heart failure experience a higher likelihood of hospitalizations and visit the emergency department twice as often. The guideline-directed medical therapy is quadruple therapy, however, less than one in five patients hospitalized with heart failure with HFrEF receive this therapy within six months of discharge. Data analyzed in Humana's Value-Based Care Issue Brief compares patients diagnosed with heart failure withreduced ejection fraction (HFrEF) after a hospitalization who receive care from value-based clinicians and those who do not. Patients treated by value-based care clinicians were nearly 28% more likely to receive full quadruple therapy, the gold standard evidence-based medical treatment.



"Coordinated care impacts the quality of care, particularly for seniors post-hospitalization. A care team who holistically sees a patient's needs and relies on their collective expertise to provide the highest quality of care is the value-based care model," said Dr. Kate Goodrich, Chief Medical Officer at Humana. "Value-based care depends on primary care physicians (PCP), specialists, care teams, and patients working together to achieve better health outcomes." Humana's newest Value-Based Care Issue Brief reinforces that the value-based care model is the meaningful difference for patients with heart failure with HFrEF. Those receiving care from value-based primary care clinicians experienced better medical management.

Clinicians under value-based care deliver proactive care and are incentivized to provide high-value interventions. The traditional fee-for-service model is a fragmented experience for clinicians and patients with no incentives to reduce low-value care. In addition, patients aligned with value-based care practices better manage chronic diseases, according to Humana's Value-Based Care Report. These findings affirm more than a decade of Humana's research advancing value-based care that concludes patients aligned with value-based care see their primary care physician more often, are more satisfied with the quality of care, and have better management of chronic diseases. "Our commitment to furthering value-based care continues to accelerate for patients, primary care clinicians, and specialists. The health outcomes for patients continue to be clear," said Goodrich. "A smarter, more coordinated healthcare experience is necessary for patient-centered care." Read Humana's Value-Based Care Issue Brief in full here or visit Humana.com/VBC. About Humana

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) is committed to putting health first - for our teammates, our customers, and our company. Through our Humana insurance services, and our CenterWell health care services, we make it easier for the millions of people we serve to achieve their best health - delivering the care and service they need, when they need it. These efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, Medicaid, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large. Learn more about what we offer at Humana.com and at CenterWell.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250821593660/en/

