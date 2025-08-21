[August 21, 2025]

New Altrata study finds gender diversity gains reverse at the top US companies

After a long period of steady gains, the share of women in senior executive roles at S&P 500 companies has declined.

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Altrata, a leader in intelligence on the wealthy and well-connected, releases a new report, Gender Diversity in Corporate America 2025, providing timely, data-driven insight into the gender dynamics among senior executives in the S&P 500.

This study delivers vital benchmarking data for corporate leaders, CEOs, CHROs, chair members, boards, executive recruiters, investors and governance professionals looking to assess where their organization stands and where the broader market is headed.

Altrata data empowers decision-makers to benchmark against their peers, uncover gaps, and build stronger, more representative leadership teams that reflect the complexity of today's markets.

