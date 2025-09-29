[August 21, 2025] New Renesas Ultra-Low Power MCU with Advanced Security and Targeted Peripheral Set Ideal for Metering and Other Applications Tweet

Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE:6723), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today introduced the RA4C1 microcontroller (MCU) group based on an 80-MHz Arm Cortex M33 processor. The new devices offer ultra-low power consumption, advanced security features, abundant communication interfaces, and segment LCD support. This unique set of features and performance metrics is ideal for battery-powered applications that need strict security, including gas, water, and industrial flow meters, as well as smart locks, thermostats, building controls and industrial user interfaces. These new MCUs exactly match the requirements for system control applications used in utility meters worldwide. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250821863701/en/ The RA4C1 MCUs employ proprietary low-power technology that delivers 168 µA/MHz active mode @ 80 MHz and standby current of less than 1.79 µA with all the SRAM retained, the RA4C1 also support a real-time clock (RTC) with its own dedicated power domain, supporting easy battery backup for the time. This exceptional performance, coupled with support for input voltages as low as 1.6V, helps customers to design battery-powered applications that use smaller batteries or provide higher performance for the existing battery size. Strong security is an essential requirement for metering systems. The RA4C1 MCUs offer an RSIP-300 security engine that provides an isolated subsystem managed and protected by dedicated control logic. The new devices also include support for a 256-bit hardware unique key and True Random Number Generator (TRNG), key management functionality with the ability to generate wrapped keys, SHA algorithms, hardware acceleration of AES, and ECC supporting NIST and Brainpool curves with a key length of up to 384 bits. Renesas' new MCUs also provide a feature set that meets all the needs of metering system designers. A 512 Kbyte dual bank on-chip flash enables easy and secure software updates with 96 kbytes of SRAM and 8 kbytes of dataflash for on chip data storage. Peripherals include a low-power ADC, an on-chip temperature sensor accurate to 1 percent, and an on-chip LCD controller to drive low power segment displays. The RA4C1 MCUs are supported by Renesas' Flexible Software Package (FSP). The FSP enables faster application development by providing all the infrastructure software needed, including multiple RTOS, BSP, peripheral drivers, middleware, connectivity, networking, and TrustZone support as well as reference software to build complex AI, motor control and cloud solutions. It allows customers to integrate their own legacy code and choice of RTOS with FSP, thus providing full flexibility in application development. The FSP eases migration of existing IP to and from either RA6 or RA2 Series devices. "Renesas' RA4C1 Group MCUs offer an unmatched solution for metering applications, a very large market that is growing rapidly," said Daryl Khoo, Vice President of Embedded Processing Marketing Division at Renesa. "It's an example of our sales, marketing and engineering teams working together with our customers to develop the right product for the right market at the right time."



Key Features of the RA4C1 MCUs Core: 80 MHz Arm Cortex-M33 with TrustZone Memory: 256 - 512 Kbytes dual bank flash, 96 Kbytes SRAM and 8 Kbytes dataflash Peripherals: CAN FD, LPUART, SCI, SPI, QSPI, I2C, ADC, real-time clock with battery backup, temperature sensor, low-power timer, segment LCD Packages: 10 mm x 10 mm LQFP64; 14 mm x 14 mm LQFP100 Security: Unique Id, RSIP security engine supporting TRNG, AES, ECC, Hash and lifecycle management Winning Combination

Renesas has combined the new RA4C1 Group MCUs with numerous compatible devices from its portfolio to offer the Smart 1-Ph E-Meter Winning Combination. Winning Combinations are technically vetted system architectures from mutually compatible devices that work together seamlessly to bring an optimized, low-risk design for faster time to market. Renesas offers more than 400 Winning Combinations with a wide range of products from the Renesas portfolio to enable customers to speed up the design process and bring their products to market more quickly. They can be found at renesas.com/win. Availability The RA4C1 MCUs are available now, along with the FSP software. Renesas is also shipping an RA4C1 Evaluation Board. More information is available at renesas.com/RA4C1. Samples and kits can be ordered either on the Renesas website or through distributors. Renesas MCU Leadership A world leader in MCUs, Renesas ships more than 3.5 billion units per year, with approximately 50% of shipments serving the automotive industry, and the remainder supporting industrial and Internet of Things applications as well as data center and communications infrastructure. Renesas has the broadest portfolio of 8-, 16- and 32-bit devices, delivering unmatched quality and efficiency with exceptional performance. As a trusted supplier, Renesas has decades of experience designing smart, secure MCUs, backed by a dual-source production model, the industry's most advanced MCU process technology and a vast network of more than 250 ecosystem partners. For more information about Renesas MCUs, visit renesas.com/MCUs. About Renesas Electronics Corporation Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723) empowers a safer, smarter and more sustainable future where technology helps make our lives easier. A leading global provider of microcontrollers, Renesas combines our expertise in embedded processing, analog, power and connectivity to deliver complete semiconductor solutions. These Winning Combinations accelerate time to market for automotive, industrial, infrastructure and IoT applications, enabling billions of connected, intelligent devices that enhance the way people work and live. Learn more at renesas.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, YouTube and Instagram. (Remarks). All names of products or services mentioned in this press release are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250821863701/en/

