[August 20, 2025] New York Life Named a Strategic Workday Wellness Partner to Streamline Employer Benefits Administration

New York Life Group Benefit Solutions (NYL GBS) today announced it has been named a strategic Workday Wellness partner. Through this partnership, NYL GBS will integrate with Workday Wellness, empowering employers with AI-driven insights to help improve benefit offerings and streamline their benefits administration. Workday Wellness is an AI-powered solution that enhances employee benefits experiences by sharing a real-time view into the benefits and wellness offerings employees use and value most. This partnership aims to deliver greater administrative efficiency for employers and provide actionable insights that maximize engagement with both employers and employees. Employers gain powerful tools to measure effectiveness of their benefit offerings and dynamically adapt those benefits to better meet their employees' needs. "Benefit solutions should evolve to meet employers' changing needs, centered on a seamless and integrated end-to-end benefits experience," said Kristina Welke, vice president, Strategy, Solutions, Marketing at New York Life Group Benefit Solutions. "At NYL GBS, we prioritize understanding what employers and employees truly need, ensuring that our solutions remain both relevant and impactful. Our partnership with Workday will enable us to drive efficiency and reduce work for employers through advanced digital integration and real-time data connections."



Workday Wellness was recently recognized as a Top HR Product of 2025 by HR Executive for helping organizations better understand the impact of their benefits programs and adapt their offerings to meet the needs of their workforce. For more information on New York Life's employer benefits solutions, visit https://www.newyorklife.com/group-benefit-solutions.

ABOUT NEW YORK LIFE New York Life Insurance Company (www.newyorklife.com), a Fortune 100 company founded in 1845, is the largest mutual life insurance company in the United States¹ and one of the largest life insurers in the world. Headquartered in New York City, New York Life's family of companies offers life insurance, disability income insurance, retirement income, investments, and long-term care insurance. The company holds the highest financial strength ratings currently awarded to any U.S. life insurer by all four major credit rating agencies². WORKDAY® and the Workday logos are trademarks of Workday, Inc., registered in the United States and elsewhere. All other marks are the property of their respective owners. Workday Wellness and the issuers of New York Life Group Benefit Solutions are independent entities and each entity is responsible for the products and services that it provides. 1 Based on revenue as reported by "Fortune 500 ranked within Industries, Insurance: Life, Health (Mutual)," Fortune magazine, 6/2/2025. For methodology, see https://fortune.com/company/new-york-life-insurance/ 2 Individual independent rating agency commentary as of 5/19/2025: A.M. Best (A++), Fitch (AAA), Moody's (Aa1), Standard & Poor's (AA+). View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250820824055/en/

