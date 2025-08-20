[August 20, 2025] New Pearson Data Shows Connections Academy High School Students Using AI Study Tools Achieve Higher Grades and Pass Rates Tweet

Course Scores Rise for High Schoolers Using AI, Prompting a Rethink of Study Habits HOBOKEN, N.J., Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With a new school year kicking off, Pearson, (FTSE: PSON) the world's lifelong learning company, released data today that shows successful outcomes for high school students who used AI study tools embedded in their learning materials at Connections Academy virtual learning schools. Proven Success for High School Students During the 2024-2025 school year, the Pearson AI study tool was embedded in Biology and World History learning materials and accessed by nearly 6,500 high school students. Biology students using the AI tools saw an 11% increase in end-of-semester passing rates and a 5% boost in final course scores.

World History students using the AI tools achieved a 7% rise in passing rates and a 5% increase in final scores. "By integrating AI into our learning environments, we're empowering students to think critically and creatively, with technology that walks them through the learning process rather than just giving them answers," said Tom Simon President for Pearson Higher Education and Virtual Learning. "This improved academic performance shows the impact that AI can have on cognitive growth, as well as the impact it can have on preparing students for success throughout their school journey." How the AI Study Tool Works The Pearson AI study tool is an innovative learning assistant designed to help students master key concepts by offering step-by-step guidance on practice test questions they answer incorrectly. For instance, when a student answers a practice test question incorrectly in their digital course materials, the tool breaks down the complex problem into simpler parts and provides helpful explanations. It also allows students to ask follow-up questions related to the topic, encouraging deeper understanding and extended learning. Through this process, students build confidence and knowledge without simply being given the correct answer. Building on this success, Pearson plans to expand availability of the AI study tool for the 2025-2026 school year to support courses in middle and high school Algebra with additional courses to be rolled out as they ae validated.



"We do like that it is not giving you an answer," said Bella and Rose Wydock, ninth grade students at Connections Academy. "When it does not give you an answer, you have more ability to use what you have read, and it also proves that you read through the lesson. If you did not look at the lesson, you will not get the answer with this tool. It helps you learn." Learning Science for the Win

The AI study tool was intentionally designed to prioritize active learning and engagement, effective feedback, and scaffolded support to drive student learning and success. Pearson's application of generative AI is backed by learning science, vetted by subject matter experts, and shows tangible improved learning outcomes for students such as increased engagement, better scores and pass rates, and deeper levels of learning. Pearson is committed to the responsible application of AI to enhance teaching and learning experiences for educators, students, and employers. Learn more about our analysis in Pearson's AI Study Tool: Student Outcomes report.

Race Against the Machine: Pearson Expands AI Content to Equip Learners for Future of Work About Connections Academy Connections Academy is a unique, tuition-free, online public school program for K-12 students. With 20+ years of expertise in online learning, we know how to create a high-quality educational experience that keeps students motivated and engaged in a safe, virtual learning environment. In addition to academics, teachers focus on building fundamental life skills, working closely with families to help students learn how they learn best. Connections Academy-supported schools offer grades K through 12, though some public school programs do not offer all grades. Connections Academy is part of the global learning company Pearson. For more information, call 1-800-382-6010 or visit ConnectionsAcademy.com. About Pearson At Pearson, our purpose is simple: to help people realise the life they imagine through learning. We believe that every learning opportunity is a chance for a personal breakthrough. That's why our Pearson employees are committed to creating vibrant and enriching learning experiences designed for real-life impact. We are the world's lifelong learning company, serving customers with digital content, assessments, qualifications, and data. For us, learning isn't just what we do. It's who we are. Visit us at plc.pearson.com. Media contact

