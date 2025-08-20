[August 20, 2025] New Report from FEI Addresses How Finance Teams are Taking Short- and Long-Term Approach to Outsourcing Tweet

FERF's Financial and Accounting Outsourcing in the Age of AI Report Underscores Need for

Outsourcing Amid Macro Hurdles MORRISTOWN, N.J. , Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Financial Education & Research Foundation (FERF)—the independent non-profit research affiliate of Financial Executives International (FEI)— today released the findings of the Financial and Accounting Outsourcing in the Age of AI Report. The report explores how finance teams are currently using outsourcing as a tool to overcome resource constraints and achieve strategic goals, how finance professionals expect their organization's use of outsourcing to change over time, and how organizations create and define best practices for engaging with outsourcing providers. The report was released in collaboration with CohnReznick, a leading professional services firm. Key findings include: Outsourcing is common

52% of respondents reported that they were engaging in outsourcing for accounting, finance or related functions. Impact of AI still being assessed

34% of respondents felt that AI in finance would increase their use of outsourcing, while 53% were still unsure. Outsourcing strategies are evolving

47% of responding companies are currently outsourcing basic accounting tasks and 41% of HR and payroll processing, with 53% of responding companies expecting to expand future outsourcing to include technology solutions. In addition to key findings and expert insights, the report offers readers the opportunity to benchmark their organization's outsourcing strategies against peer companies. This helps finance leaders assess their positioning and identify areas for growth. Overall, finance teams are being asked to do more with less – looking to increase reliance on outsourcing in order to control costs while meeting an increased reporting and strategic burden. Finance functions are also looking to continue digital transformations in tandem with technology advisors. "Our members are focused on building best in class finance functions. Outsourcing has long been used by financial leaders to augment their team's performance and capabilities as strategic partners," said Andrej Suskavcevic, CAE, President and CEO of Financial Executives International and Financial Education & Research Foundation. "This report highlights how finance leaders are evolving their use of outsourcing as part of their talent strategy." "We're seeing leaders transform the finance function to be more scalable, efficient, and technology-driven to fuel growth and gain a competitive edge," said Kane Polakoff, Partner and Practice Leader of Client Advisory Services (CAS) at CohnReznick. By combining accounting outsourcing with automation and AI-powered solutions, they're expanding their capabilities, gaining deeper insights, and making faster, smarter decisions."



Outsourcing in Finance Now 48% of respondents from smaller companies indicated the finance function engaged in outsourcing compared to 64% from larger companies.

Respondents generating less than $100 million in annual revenue were more than twice as likely to outsource HR & Payroll processing (49% of smaller companies compared to 23% of larger companies) than finance organizations at larger companies.

78% of respondents pointed to addressing resource gaps (78%) as a key benefit experienced from outsourcing. Reducing costs (53%) and freedom to focus on core business functions (45%) were other notable benefits derived from outsourcing finance and accounting roles. Macro Trends Impacting Outsourcing

27% of respondents are increasing outsourcing to address talent shortages, with an additional 8% considering outsourcing. Currently, 34% are able to rely on internal teams.

47% of larger companies indicated the integration of AI into the finance and accounting processes would either significantly or moderately increase reliance on outsourcing providers in the future compared to 29% of smaller companies. Outsourcing in the Future and Forward-Looking Trends 60% of larger companies and 51% of smaller companies expect to increase reliance on outsourcing providers over the next 3-5 years.

More than 50% of respondents are considering working with outsourcing providers experienced in adopting technological solutions (e.g., automation) to take advantage of the evolution and advancement of various emerging technologies. Methodology and Sources

The Financial Education & Research Foundation collaborated with CohnReznick to develop a research study exploring key outsourcing strategies and trends as well as the future of outsourcing. The study was distributed to FEI executive members and non-member executives. In total, more than 200 respondents from a range of private and public companies participated in the survey. To provide additional perspective and context, FERF conducted qualitative interviews with multiple finance professionals from a mix of large public companies to startups. The interviewees were from Technology, Agtech, Gaming, Medical Device, and Entertainment companies. The full report can be viewed at: https://my.financialexecutives.org/Shop/Product-Catalog/Product-Details?productid=%7B18FEA233-0C79-F011-B4CC-0022480B780A%7D The Financial and Accounting Outsourcing in the Age of AI Report was sponsored by CohnReznick. About Financial Education & Research Foundation, Inc.

Financial Education & Research Foundation (FERF) is the non-profit 501(c)(3) research affiliate of Financial Executives International (FEI). FERF researchers identify key financial issues and develop impartial, timely research reports for FEI members and nonmembers alike, in a variety of publication formats. FERF relies primarily on voluntary tax-deductible contributions from corporations and individuals, and publications can be accessed at https://www.financialexecutives.org/Research.aspx. About FEI

Financial Executives International (FEI) is the leading association and advocate for the views of corporate financial management. Its members hold policy-making positions as chief financial officers, chief accounting officers, controllers, treasurers, and tax executives at companies in every major industry. FEI enhances Member professional development through peer networking, career management services, conferences, research, and publications. Members participate in the activities of local Chapters in the U.S. FEI is located in Morristown, NJ. Visit www.financialexecutives.org for more information. About CohnReznick

CohnReznick helps organizations optimize performance, manage risk, and maximize value through associated firms operating under the CohnReznick brand: CohnReznick LLP, a licensed CPA firm providing assurance services; and CohnReznick Advisory LLC (not a licensed firm) providing advisory and tax services. Together, CohnReznick provides leaders with deep industry knowledge and relationships, solutions to address clients' unique business goals and risks, and insight on how emerging market forces can drive opportunity. With offices nationwide, CohnReznick serves organizations around the world as an independent member of Nexia. For more information, visit www.cohnreznick.com. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-report-from-fei-addresses-how-finance-teams-are-taking-short--and-long-term-approach-to-outsourcing-302533107.html SOURCE Financial Executives International (FEI)

