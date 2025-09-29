[August 20, 2025] New Renesas USB-C Power Solution with Innovative Three-Level Topology Improves Performance and Reduces System Size Tweet

Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE:6723), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today introduced the RAA489300/RAA489301 high-performance buck controller designed with a three-level buck topology used for battery charging and voltage regulation in USB-C systems such as multiple-port USB-PD chargers, portable power stations, PC docking station, robots, drones, and other applications that need a high efficiency DC/DC controller. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250820196009/en/ The three-level buck converter topology enabled by the new IC delivers exceptional efficiency and significantly reduces the required inductance for regulating the output voltage. Its innovative design minimizes power loss and reduces system size, making it ideal for compact, high-performance applications. The three-level topology consists of two additional switches and a flying capacitor compared to a conventional two-level buck converter. The flying capacitor reduces voltage stress on the switches, allowing designers to use lower voltage FETs with better figures of merit. The result is reduced conduction and switching losses. This topology also enables the use of a smaller inductor with peak-to-peak ripple of only about 25 percent of that of a two-level converter, enabling reduced inductor core and direct current resistance losses. Renesas is a worldwide leader in USB-PD solutions, offering a comprehensive range of products including turnkey solutions for various applications. Renesas helps customers shorten their time-to-market with an extensive development environment and pre-certified USB-IF reference designs. Renesas USB-PD solutions offer superior quality and safety, along with high efficiency and power density. "This three-level buck topology solution is a prime example of Renesas' worldwide leadership in battery charging," said Gaurang Shah, Vice President of the Power Division at Renesas. "The innovative technology includes patent-pending breakthroughs that offer our customers clear advantages over competing USB-C power offerings." The 3-Level DC-DC RAA489300/RAA489301 battery charger and voltage regulator offers superior thermal performance which reduces cooling requirements and results in cost and space savings. This innovative approach addresses the growing demand for compact and efficient power management systems. Key Features of the RAA489300/RAA489301 battery charger and voltage regulator Wide range of input and output voltages for use in voltage battery packs and with various PD adapters

Integrated safety features with built-in protection mechanisms against overcharging, overheating, and voltage anomalies

Scalability for easily adapting to various power levels and application requirements

Optmized switching architecture divides voltage across power switches, improving efficiency

Minimizes power consumption, contributing to greener, more sustainable designs

Lower thermal stress improves system reliability and extends product lifespan



Winning Combinations Renesas offers the RTK-251-SinkCharger-240W and the 240W Dual-Port Daughter Card Winning Combinations that minimize the effort required for customers to design USB-C battery charging into their products. Winning Combinations are technically vetted system architectures from mutually compatible devices that work together seamlessly to bring an optimized, low-risk design for faster time to market. Renesas offers more than 400 Winning Combinations with a wide range of products from the Renesas portfolio to enable customers to speed up the design process and bring their products to market more quickly. They can be found at renesas.com/win.

Device Availability The RAA489300/RAA489301 is available today in a 4×4 mm 32-lead TQFN package. Comprehensive design support and tools, including the RTK-251-SinkCharger-240W Kit and the RTKA489300DE0000BU Evaluation Board, are also available. For more information, please visit https://www.renesas.com/raa489300. Renesas Power Management Leadership A world leader in power management ICs, Renesas ships more than 1.5 billion units per year, with increased shipments serving the computing industry, and the remainder supporting industrial and Internet of Things applications as well as data center and communications infrastructure. Renesas has the broadest portfolio of power management devices, delivering unmatched quality and efficiency with exceptional battery life. As a trusted supplier, Renesas has decades of experience designing power management ICs, backed by a dual-source production model, the industry's most advanced process technology, and a vast network of more than 250 ecosystem partners. For more information about Renesas, visit www.renesas.com/power. About Renesas Electronics Corporation Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723) empowers a safer, smarter and more sustainable future where technology helps make our lives easier. A leading global provider of microcontrollers, Renesas combines our expertise in embedded processing, analog, power and connectivity to deliver complete semiconductor solutions. These Winning Combinations accelerate time to market for automotive, industrial, infrastructure and IoT applications, enabling billions of connected, intelligent devices that enhance the way people work and live. Learn more at renesas.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, YouTube and Instagram. (Remarks). USB Type-C® and USB-C® are registered trademarks of USB Implementers Forum. All names of products or services mentioned in this press release are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250820196009/en/

