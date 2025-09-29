TMCnet News
New Research Reports Confirm ERP Delivers Measurable Gains Across Construction
New research from Dodge Construction Network and CMiC confirms what high-performing contractors already know: ERP systems deliver measurable results.
General contractors using ERP are more than twice as likely to say they are highly data-driven, while 71% of specialty trade users report effective crew time management-compared to just 43% using alternative tools.
These insights come from two newly released, complementary studies-The Value of ERP for General Contractors and The Value of ERP for Specialty Trade Contractors-which together offer a comprehensive view of ERP adoption and impact across the construction industry. While each group has unique needs, the research points to a shared truth: firms using ERP are consistently outperforming those that don't.
ERP Adoption Is a Strategic Advantage
While each audience has distinct challenges and adoption patterns, the findings are clear: contractors that invest in ERP-especially over time-are outperforming their peers in critical areas like project controls, crew time management, and data-driven decision-making.
"ERP adoption has moved well beyond the early adopter phase-it's now a mainstream business practice among general contractors and widely used by the trades," said Steve Jones, Senior Director of Industry Insights at Dodge Construction Network. "With 53% of GC users having seven or more years of experience, their long-term investment is clearly paying off. Trade contractors are also narrowing the gap, with 57% of users adopting an ERP since 2019. Contractors using ERP are consistently outperforming their peers-and those across the industry still operating without it are increasingly at a competitive disadvantage."
The Performance Gap Is Cler
Construction contractors using ERP systems report consistently stronger performance across core business areas:
These results point to a widening gap between firms that have made ERP a core part of their operations and those relying on fragmented or manual approaches.
Integration Drives Deeper Value
The study also found that integrating external data into ERP systems significantly enhances performance:
The more data that is integrated, the more valuable ERP becomes in delivering real-time, actionable insights.
This ability to connect and centralize information is a key advantage for more sophisticated users-and a clear opportunity for firms still underutilizing their systems.
Untapped Potential Still on the Table
While ERP systems are clearly delivering results, many construction firms still have room to grow:
"As the global leader in construction-specific ERP solutions, we have dedicated ourselves to helping contractors realize the full potential of their technology investments," said Jeff Weis, Chief Revenue Officer - CMiC. "Through five decades of partnering with contractors worldwide, we've discovered that the path from ERP adoption to maximum value realization hinges on three critical factors: comprehensive integration capability, strategic user training, and most of all, organizational commitment to ERP as the central operating system. When contractors connect their entire ecosystem of data and workflows through a unified ERP platform, only then can they unlock the real-time insights and operational efficiencies that translate directly into competitive advantage and bottom-line results."
The data suggests that deepening ERP usage and integration is the next frontier-one that can deliver even greater efficiency, visibility, and profitability across the construction industry.
Download the Full Reports
To explore the full findings, download The Value of ERP for General Contractors and The Value of ERP for Specialty Trade Contractors from Dodge Construction Network at construction.com.
About the Studies
The value of ERP for contractors is based on two national surveys conducted by Dodge Construction Network in partnership with CMiC. In March and April 2025, data was collected from 216 general contractors and 123 specialty trade contractors across a range of firm sizes and roles, providing a comprehensive view of ERP adoption, usage, and performance impact across the construction industry.
