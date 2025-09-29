[August 20, 2025] New Research Reports Confirm ERP Delivers Measurable Gains Across Construction Tweet

New research from Dodge Construction Network and CMiC confirms what high-performing contractors already know: ERP systems deliver measurable results. General contractors using ERP are more than twice as likely to say they are highly data-driven, while 71% of specialty trade users report effective crew time management-compared to just 43% using alternative tools. These insights come from two newly released, complementary studies-The Value of ERP for General Contractors and The Value of ERP for Specialty Trade Contractors-which together offer a comprehensive view of ERP adoption and impact across the construction industry. While each group has unique needs, the research points to a shared truth: firms using ERP are consistently outperforming those that don't. ERP Adoption Is a Strategic Advantage While each audience has distinct challenges and adoption patterns, the findings are clear: contractors that invest in ERP-especially over time-are outperforming their peers in critical areas like project controls, crew time management, and data-driven decision-making. "ERP adoption has moved well beyond the early adopter phase-it's now a mainstream business practice among general contractors and widely used by the trades," said Steve Jones, Senior Director of Industry Insights at Dodge Construction Network. "With 53% of GC users having seven or more years of experience, their long-term investment is clearly paying off. Trade contractors are also narrowing the gap, with 57% of users adopting an ERP since 2019. Contractors using ERP are consistently outperforming their peers-and those across the industry still operating without it are increasingly at a competitive disadvantage." The Performance Gap Is Cler



Construction contractors using ERP systems report consistently stronger performance across core business areas: 79% of general contractors (GC) ERP users rate their project controls as highly effective, compared with just 38% using alternative tools.

rate their project controls as highly effective, compared with just 38% using alternative tools. 71% of specialty trade ERP users are effectively managing their crew time, compared with 43% using alternatives.

are effectively managing their crew time, compared with 43% using alternatives. More than twice as many GC ERP users rate their organization as highly effective at using data analytically compared to non-users.

rate their organization as highly effective at using data analytically compared to non-users. 88% of current GC users and 77% of the trades report overall satisfaction with their ERP system. These results point to a widening gap between firms that have made ERP a core part of their operations and those relying on fragmented or manual approaches.

Integration Drives Deeper Value The study also found that integrating external data into ERP systems significantly enhances performance: 60% - 90% of GC users integrate external data into their ERP functions, and more than half of trade contractors do so for 7 of the 11 functions studied. The more data that is integrated, the more valuable ERP becomes in delivering real-time, actionable insights. This ability to connect and centralize information is a key advantage for more sophisticated users-and a clear opportunity for firms still underutilizing their systems. Untapped Potential Still on the Table While ERP systems are clearly delivering results, many construction firms still have room to grow: Across 11 key ERP functions, fewer than 70% of users who could use a given function report doing so.

who could use a given function report doing so. Many firms continue to rely on spreadsheets, manual processes, or third-party tools, limiting ERP's ability to support fully integrated, real-time workflows. "As the global leader in construction-specific ERP solutions, we have dedicated ourselves to helping contractors realize the full potential of their technology investments," said Jeff Weis, Chief Revenue Officer - CMiC. "Through five decades of partnering with contractors worldwide, we've discovered that the path from ERP adoption to maximum value realization hinges on three critical factors: comprehensive integration capability, strategic user training, and most of all, organizational commitment to ERP as the central operating system. When contractors connect their entire ecosystem of data and workflows through a unified ERP platform, only then can they unlock the real-time insights and operational efficiencies that translate directly into competitive advantage and bottom-line results." The data suggests that deepening ERP usage and integration is the next frontier-one that can deliver even greater efficiency, visibility, and profitability across the construction industry. Download the Full Reports To explore the full findings, download The Value of ERP for General Contractors and The Value of ERP for Specialty Trade Contractors from Dodge Construction Network at construction.com. About the Studies The value of ERP for contractors is based on two national surveys conducted by Dodge Construction Network in partnership with CMiC. In March and April 2025, data was collected from 216 general contractors and 123 specialty trade contractors across a range of firm sizes and roles, providing a comprehensive view of ERP adoption, usage, and performance impact across the construction industry. About Dodge Construction Network

Dodge Construction Network harnesses data, analytics, and industry connections to be the leading source of insights and opportunities in the commercial construction industry. With five trusted solutions-DCC, The Blue Book, Sweets, IMS, and Principia-Dodge connects construction professionals across all stages of the building process. Designed for both small teams and large enterprises, these tools simplify complexity, empowering you to build thriving businesses and communities. With over a century of experience, Dodge Construction Network is the catalyst for modern construction. To learn more, visit construction.com. About CMiC

As an industry pioneer, CMiC delivers complete and unified Financials and Project Management software solutions for construction and capital projects firms. CMiC's powerful software transforms how firms optimize productivity, minimize risk and drive growth by planning and managing all financials, projects, resources, and content assets-from a Single Database Platform™. With customers throughout North America and overseas, CMiC serves one-quarter of ENR's Top 400 Contractors and hundreds of small and mid-sized construction firms, from general and specialty contractors to heavy/highway and project owners. Over $100 billion in construction revenue is handled by CMiC annually. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250820981739/en/

