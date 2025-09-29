[August 20, 2025] New England-Canada Business Council announces new Canada/U.S. Energy & Innovation Collaboration Award Tweet

The New England-Canada Business Council (NECBC) has launched the Steve Leahy Energy & Innovation Collaboration Award to celebrate outstanding cross-border partnerships and projects that exemplify the spirit of U.S.-Canada partnership in the energy sector. Named for the late longtime NECBC board member and senior energy executive, the Leahy Award will recognize initiatives that demonstrate innovation, environmental and economic impact, stakeholder collaboration, and a clear commitment to long-term sustainability. Nominations are due by September 15, 2025. "Nothing could be a greater tribute to our beloved colleague Steve and to the longstanding mission of NECBC than to honor projects that bridge national boundaries, foster a more resilient and sustainable energy future for North America, and exemplify the deep ties of trade and friendship between the U.S. and Canada,'' said NECBC President John W. Gulliver. NECBC will announce winners of the Leahy Award in id-October and celebrate them in person at the Council's 33rd Annual U.S.-Canada Boston Executive Energy Conference on Nov. 19-20, 2025. The NECBC Energy Conference brings together more than 200 senior executives, policymakers, and innovators from across the U.S. and Canada to address the top energy system issues, including grid reliability, clean energy integration, affordability, and cross-border collaboration.



Projects and partnerships nominated for the Leahy Award will be judged by NECBC according to a 105-point scoring rubric that will consider factors including their positive environmental and economic impact, level of U.S.-Canadian collaboration, collaboration among the public and private sectors and Indigenous communities, use of innovative new technologies/partnerships/business models, scalability and replicability, and long-term sustainability. Bonus points will be awarded to NECBC members and event participants. Please visit https://necbc.org/page/2025SteveLeahyAward to learn more about scoring criteria and how to submit a nomination.

ABOUT THE NEW ENGLAND-CANADA BUSINESS COUNCIL The mission of the New England-Canada Business Council (NECBC) is to advance business, political, and cultural relationships between Canada and the United States and to help members grow their cross-border professional networks. Founded in 1981, the NECBC is one of the leading non-profit organizations working to sustain and expand the strong and mutually valuable connections between New England and Canada. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250820133165/en/

