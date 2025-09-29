[August 19, 2025] New Orleans Homeowner Replaces Hurricane-Damaged Roof with $14K Grant from FHLB Dallas and Home Bank Tweet

The Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) awarded a $14,245 Disaster Rebuilding Assistance (DRA) grant through its member, Home Bank, to a New Orleans, Louisiana, homeowner whose roof was damaged by Hurricane Ida in 2021. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250819859985/en/ A New Orleans, Louisiana, homeowner received a $14,245 grant for a new roof from FHLB Dallas through Home Bank via the Disaster Rebuilding Assistance grant program. Joyce Burns used the funds to replace her roof, which had persistent leaks that caused water to seep into several rooms in her home. She now has a FORTIFIED roof, designed to withstand damage from hurricanes, high winds, hail and severe thunderstorms. "I'm so thankful for my new roof," Mrs. Burns said. "Now when it rains, I don't have to worry about leaks." Mrs. Burns, 78, a retired pre-K teacher, has lived in her New Orleans, Louisiana, home for almost 50 years. Administered through FHLB Dallas member institutions, DRA provides grants for the repair, rehabilitation and reconstruction of owner-occupied hosing affected by disaster events in federally declared disaster areas within FHLB Dallas's five-state District of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico and Texas.



"FHLB Dallas DRA grants give us the tools and resources to respond effectively when our communities are affected by disaster," said Kelvin Luster, senior vice president and director of Community Development at Home Bank. "This support makes a real difference in people's lives." For 2025, FHLB Dallas set aside $4 million for the DRA program, with the final $2 million round available beginning September 2.

"Helping families rebuild and recover is at the heart of the DRA program," said Greg Hettrick, senior vice president and director of Community Investment at FHLB Dallas. "Funding is directed to those who need it most, supporting communities as they work to move forward after a disaster." Learn more about the DRA program. About Home Bank Home Bank, N.A., founded in 1908 as Home Building & Loan, is the oldest financial institution founded in Lafayette Parish. Home Bank now serves markets in South Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas in 43 locations. Home Bank is committed to serving the needs in their communities. Personal banking has always been Home Bank's trademark and that tradition continues as they grow, invest, and serve their clients and community. Every day, the Home Bank team lives out their values, focusing on integrity, innovation and a commitment to serving others. For more information about Home Bank, visit www.home24bank.com. About the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas The Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas is one of 11 district banks in the FHLBank System created by Congress in 1932. FHLB Dallas, with total assets of $116.1 billion as of June 30, 2025, is a member-owned cooperative that supports housing and community development by providing competitively priced loans and other credit products to approximately 800 members and associated institutions in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico and Texas. For more information, visit fhlb.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250819859985/en/

