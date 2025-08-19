[August 19, 2025] New US$ 1 Million Prize Competition Aims to Revolutionize Alzheimer's Research by Leveraging Agentic AI Systems Tweet

SEATTLE, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alzheimer's Disease Data Initiative (AD Data Initiative) today launched the Alzheimer's Insights AI Prize | Accelerating Discovery with Agentic Intelligence, a global competition backed by Bill Gates and a coalition of partners offering a $1 million first-place prize to advance breakthrough artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for Alzheimer's and related dementias research. The competition will award a $1 million first-place prize to the team that develops the most innovative agentic AI solution—AI systems capable of independent planning, reasoning, and action—to accelerate breakthrough discoveries from existing Alzheimer's data. The final AI tool will be made publicly available via the AD Data Initiative's AD Workbench, a free, secure, cloud-based research environment that empowers scientists around the world to share, access and analyze data across platforms. With an estimated 152 million people projected to live with Alzheimer's disease by 2050, the Alzheimer's Insights AI Prize addresses a critical need to accelerate research timelines. Alzheimer's research faces significant challenges due to the complexity of the disease, which involves multiple biological pathways and may have different underlying causes in patients. It has taken over a century for the first disease-modifying drugs to hit the market and the first simple blood-based diagnostic to be approved by the US FDA. "AI has the potential to revolutionize the pace and scale of dementia research – providing an opportunity we cannot afford to miss out on, especially with so many lives at risk," said Niranjan Bose, Interim Executive Director of the AD Data Initiative, and Managing Director for Health & Life Sciences at Gates Ventures, the private office of Bill Gates. "The Alzheimer's Insights AI Prize is our call to the global innovation ecosystem to act with urgency. Over the past five years, the ADData Initiative coalition has built a community ready to transform how we do Alzheimer's research, and a robust data-sharing research environment to facilitate collaboration through the AD Workbench. AI shows potential to accelerate the path from data to discovery even further."



Unlike traditional AI tools, agentic AI systems can operate autonomously, making them uniquely suited to tackle Alzheimer's research challenges. These systems can independently analyze vast amounts of data across multiple platforms, enabling scientists to uncover insights that might otherwise be missed. The use of agentic AI tools is already being explored for accelerating research and enhancing clinical decision-making for other complex diseases, such as cancers. "AI is opening the door for a shift from reactive to predictive research—identifying novel biomarkers of early disease patterns, optimizing clinical trial designs, and revealing unexpected opportunities for drug creation and repurposing," said Gregory Moore, Senior Advisor at Gates Ventures and the AD Data Initiative. "Perhaps AI's greatest promise though lies in breaking down the walls between research teams, enabling secure, privacy-preserving collaboration across institutions and borders. When we unlock that kind of global, collective intelligence, we can radically accelerate every stage of the Alzheimer's research pipeline in ways once thought impossible."

Applications open August 19, 2025, inviting proposals from AI and machine learning engineers, computational biomedicine experts, ADRD researchers, clinical specialists, tech companies, multi-disciplinary teams and innovators across sectors. Semi-finalists will present around the Clinical Trials for Alzheimer's Disease Conference (CTAD) in San Diego this December, with finalists competing at the Alzheimer's Disease and Parkinson's Disease Conference (AD/PD) in Copenhagen in March 2026. Accepted applications must be compatible with the AD Data Initiative's platforms and ecosystem to serve the public good (e.g., AD Workbench). To learn more, email Mary Robbins at [email protected] or visit the AD Data Initiative website: https://www.alzheimersdata.org/alzinsights-prize-for-adrd-research

About the Alzheimer's Disease Data Initiative (AD Data Initiative) The Alzheimer's Disease Data Initiative is a coalition of leading advocacy, government, industry, and philanthropy organizations that recognizes the need for dementia researchers to find easier ways to share data, analytical tools, and scientific findings. These partners are working together to accelerate progress towards new diagnostics, treatments, and cures for Alzheimer's disease and related dementia. Learn more about the Alzheimer's Disease Data Initiative at www.alzheimersdata.org. Media contact:

Mary Robbins

[email protected]

301-996-9332 QUOTES FROM AD DATA INITIATIVE PARTNERS: Phyllis Barkman Ferrell, Healthcare System Preparedness Program Advisor, Davos Alzheimer's Collaborative; Chief Impact Officer, Alzheimer's Moonshot: "It's a pivotal time for Alzheimer's research. We are at the beginning of an innovation curve that shows no sign of slowing down. Agentic AI represents the next quantum leap forward, with the power to compress years of research and transform how we diagnose, treat, and ultimately defeat Alzheimer's. For the first time in generations, we can offer real hope to the millions of families affected by this disease, hope backed by revolutionary science that's advancing faster than ever before." Susan Kohlhaas, Executive Director, Research & Partnerships, Alzheimer's Research UK: "Alzheimer's is an incredibly complex disease that requires a completely new research approach. Solving this disease demands collaboration on an unprecedented scale. We need to bring together the world's best scientists and innovators, pool our data into massive, shared datasets, and use AI to spot patterns no single research team could find alone. The infrastructure for this kind of global collaboration is already taking shape. AI can help us get there faster and deliver the breakthroughs that people living with Alzheimer's and their families desperately need." View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-us-1-million-prize-competition-aims-to-revolutionize-alzheimers-research-by-leveraging-agentic-ai-systems-302532980.html SOURCE Alzheimer's Disease Data Initiative

