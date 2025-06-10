TMCnet News
|
New State of Technology in Value-Based Care Report Exposes Tech and Data Barriers Threatening to Stall Progress and Scale
The report, from Reveleer and Mathematica, reveals fragmented and inconsistent execution threaten outcomes.
GLENDALE, Calif., Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reveleer, the leading value-based care technology platform, in partnership with Mathematica, a policy data and analytics company, today released the 2025 State of Technology in Value-Based Care Report. The report comes during a pivotal moment in healthcare transformation: while payer and provider alignment around value-based care (VBC) has never been stronger, execution is falling behind. The report reveals that while there is widespread confidence in technology's potential to support value-based care, significant barriers such as fragmented data strategies, uneven AI adoption, and insufficient staff training are hindering progress and scalability.
Payers and providers are aligned, but are not collaborating
Meanwhile, momentum continues to build: 92% of payers and 81% of providers surveyed saw their VBC contracts grow in the past 12 months. And even more expect growth ahead, with 94% of payers and 83% of providers forecasting increases in the next 12 months. But if execution continues to lag behind ambition, progress may stall before it can transform care.
"To realize the full potential of value-based care, payers and providers must collaborate at scale," said Jay Ackerman, CEO of Reveleer. "The good news is payers and providers are finally rowing in the same direction. But if they don't row in sync, we won't move forward. This report points to a lear call to action: the alignment is there and the tools are ready. Tighter collaboration and true transformation are within reach."
Data strategy is a known advantage, but still fragmented
Only a third of surveyed providers (33%) and payers (31%) rate their data integration capabilities as "excellent." Yet only about half (46% of providers and 53% of payers) are very confident in the accuracy and completeness of the patient data they use in VBC initiatives. This gap between perception and precision signals a major vulnerability in scaling VBC effectively and safely.
AI is widely used but inconsistently trusted and scaled
But enthusiasm hasn't translated into full commitment. Only 40% of payers and 38% of providers say they are fully committed to AI adoption. Just 21% of payers and 29% of providers report a significant increase in AI use in the past 12 months.
Underlying this hesitation are concerns about AI hallucinations, algorithmic transparency, and the ethics of AI-assisted decisions without human oversight. These concerns don't negate AI's value, but they do signal the need for more robust frameworks for responsible adoption.
Training gaps are limiting AI's full potential
As the pressure to improve outcomes and reduce costs intensifies, organizations that pair technology with workforce readiness will be better positioned to lead.
"Technology is a powerful enabler, but it's not a magic wand," said Ngan MacDonald, Director of Data Innovations at Mathematica. "The path to scalable value-based care demands more than alignment. It demands real investment in data infrastructure, workforce readiness, and AI governance. This report highlights where the friction lies, and where leaders need to focus next."
Visit Reveleer's website to download the full report and to learn more, speak with Reveleer at RISE West.
Methodology
About Reveleer
About Mathematica
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-state-of-technology-in-value-based-care-report-exposes-tech-and-data-barriers-threatening-to-stall-progress-and-scale-302532891.html
SOURCE Reveleer