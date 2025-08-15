[August 18, 2025] New York Arbitrator Marc Goldstein Selected to Silicon Valley Arbitration Tech List® Tweet

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arbitrator Marc J. Goldstein of MJG Arbitration announced today that on August 15, 2025, he received the honor of selection by the Silicon Valley Arbitration & Mediation Center (SVAMC) to be included in its Tech List®, recognizing the world's top arbitrators and mediators with deep expertise in resolving complex technology disputes. According to the SVAMC, "[t]he Tech List is a curated, peer-reviewed roster of highly distinguished alternative dispute resolution professionals who are globally recognized for their skill, experience, and business-practical legal solutions in the technology sector. SVAMC carefully vets each candidate through the Tech List Selection Committee with final approval by the SVAMC Executive Committee." For more information about SVAMC and the Tech List ®, please visit www.svamc.org . For more information about Mr. Goldstein's services as an arbitrator and mediator, and his background, experience, accomplishments and publications, please visit www.lexmarc.us , http://arbblog.lexmarc.us , and any of the third-party websites hyper-linked on those websites, where helpful information may be found.



