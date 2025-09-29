TMCnet News
|
New Study by EVERFI® and the MassMutual Foundation Underscores the Critical Importance of Multiple Financial Educational Interventions
Today, EVERFI® and the MassMutual Foundation announced findings from the third and final year of a three-year, longitudinal study of financial capability among adolescents. The release of this new data occurs as the MassMutual Foundation's FutureSmartSM financial literacy curriculum also celebrates the milestone of reaching six million learners.
EVERFI and the MassMutual Foundation's first-of-its-kind study has tracked financial behaviors and literacy levels of participants throughout the course of the study as they completed up to six different EVERFI financial education courses, including FutureSmart. Since the program's inception in 2015, FutureSmart has provided free educational resources to students across the 50 United States and Puerto Rico, helping them build a foundation for financial literacy and economic empowerment.
Third-year data was collected during the 2023-24 school year, providing further evidence that multiple financial education interventions are key to making sustainable, long-term improvements to financial knowledge, self-efficacy, and desirable behaviors. Key takeaways from this year's results include:
"Throughout our strategic partnership with EVERFI, we have seen just how important sustained education is for creating a strong financial knowledge foundation and healthy financial habits for adolescents," said Dennis Duquette, President o the MassMutual Foundation. "These recent findings further affirm that middle school students are not only able to retain critical financial knowledge but can show lasting success in the months following their education."
This year's findings build on conclusions from years one and two of the longitudinal study. Findings from year one noted that middle school students who participated in the FutureSmart curriculum significantly improved the frequency of desirable financial behaviors including saving money, tracking monthly expenses, spending within a budget, and investing for long-term financial goals. Year two research findings confirmed that students demonstrated these behaviors after completing two or more courses in year one. The FutureSmart curriculum significantly improved the frequency of desirable financial behaviors including saving money, tracking monthly expenses, spending within a budget, and investing for long-term financial goals. Year two research findings confirmed that students demonstrated these behaviors after completing two or more courses in year one.
"As these recent study results confirm, the influence of multiple financial education interventions cannot be understated," said Ray Martinez, CEO, EVERFI. "Over the past three years, we have seen how these interventions improve not only financial literacy, but willingness amongst adolescents to plan for and talk about their financial futures. Our continued work with the MassMutual Foundation is a powerful demonstration of how to empower students and help them build a foundation for financial success for themselves, their families, and their loved ones."
"In 2015, our teams set a goal to reach over six million students with our middle school curriculum by 2025. Reaching that goal only further affirms the impact of the MassMutual Foundation's long-term strategic partnership with EVERFI," Duquette added. "We look forward to continuing to help build financial competency for students, their families, and communities."
To learn more about the MassMutual Foundation's effort to support youth financial literacy, visit the FutureSmart website.
About EVERFI
About the MassMutual Foundation
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250818305073/en/