New Executive Director at Impact ON to support economic recovery

The organization serving business creation in the social economy has appointed Félix Corriveau to guide its next chapter. TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of Impact ON is pleased to announce the appointment of Félix Corriveau as Executive Director. This appointment comes at a time when, in the context of trade tensions, the organization intends to intensify its efforts to ensure that companies with a social mission and cooperatives play their full part in the economic recovery to create a more inclusive economy. "Félix is a mobilizing force who clearly understands that we are at a turning point," said Christina Clark, Chairman of he Board of Impact ON. "It is more important than ever to put forward a business model that combines economic performance and social impact. Félix's political acumen and expertise in communications, finance and partnership building will guide the organization towards sustainable growth, in the service of high-impact companies that are transforming the Canadian economy," she added.



Before joining Impact ON, Félix Corriveau worked for nearly 15 years as a journalist, notably for Radio-Canada. He then worked as a political advisor before moving into finance, where he worked in the field of infrastructure investment. He also has a solid track record in representing Canadian municipalities at the federal level and as a seasoned entrepreneur in strategic positioning and business. "It's a great honor to join Impact ON and help establish our social mission companies as pillars of economic recovery and diversification," said Félix Corriveau. "The business model put forward by Impact ON is an antidote to our economic vulnerability. Investing in the social economy and in co-operatives, creates good jobs, empowers communities, protects our environment and protects us from international trade tensions," he explained.

During his mandate, Félix Corriveau intends to focus on mobilizing the public and private sectors, financial backers, governments and the public to create economic opportunities aligned with the real needs of communities, starting with Canada's French-speaking and bilingual communities. About Impact ON

Impact ON is an organization that supports social impact enterprises, such as co-operatives, in their start-up, growth and financing. By fostering structuring partnerships, Impact ON contributes to a more inclusive, resilient and innovative economy. More info: impact-on.com SOURCE Impact ON

