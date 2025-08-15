TMCnet News
|
New Jersey Digital Marketing Conference (NJDMC) Returns October 23, 2025 at Bell Works
HOLMDEL, N.J., Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Jersey Digital Marketing Conference (NJDMC) is back on Thursday, October 23, 2025, bringing together the most innovative marketers, industry leaders, and creative minds for a full day of learning, connection, and inspiration inside the iconic Bell Works campus in Holmdel, N.J.
Hosted by dblspc, NJDMC is designed for marketers who want to cut through the noise, harness the latest tools, and create work that delivers measurable impact. This year's program blends data-driven insights with powerful storytelling in an environment built for collaboration and fresh thinking.
A Speaker Lineup That Pushes Boundaries
The 2025 stage will feature:
Attendees will gain:
Chris Delany, CEO of dblspc, sees the event as a catalyst for meaningful progress in the industry. "The best marketers don't just react to change, they help shape it. At NJDMC, you get to see what's next and act on it first," he said. "NJDMC isn't about filling seats, it's about sparking action. The marketing world moves fast, and speed without strategy just adds noise."
The event attracts a diverse audience of marketers, entrepreneurs, agency leaders, and technology innovators, making it a hub for building relationships and sparking new opportunities.
Experience More at Bell Works
In addition to world-class content and camaraderie, NJDMC offers the chance to experience Bell Works, the reimagination of the historic former Bell Labs building in Holmdel, N.J. Today, the building is a one-of-a-kind destination for business and culture, complete with a blossoming ecosystem of technology, traditional offices, retail, dining, hospitality, and more. While here, attendees can enjoy local favorites like Corbo & Sons and Jersey Freeze, or explore the waterfront views and entertainment at Pier Village in Long Branch.
How to Attend
Tickets are available now at dblspc.com/njdmc.
About dblspc
Contact:
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-jersey-digital-marketing-conference-njdmc-returns-october-23-2025-at-bell-works-302530479.html
SOURCE dblspc