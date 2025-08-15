[August 15, 2025] New Jersey Digital Marketing Conference (NJDMC) Returns October 23, 2025 at Bell Works Tweet

HOLMDEL, N.J., Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Jersey Digital Marketing Conference (NJDMC) is back on Thursday, October 23, 2025, bringing together the most innovative marketers, industry leaders, and creative minds for a full day of learning, connection, and inspiration inside the iconic Bell Works campus in Holmdel, N.J. Hosted by dblspc , NJDMC is designed for marketers who want to cut through the noise, harness the latest tools, and create work that delivers measurable impact. This year's program blends data-driven insights with powerful storytelling in an environment built for collaboration and fresh thinking. A Speaker Lineup That Pushes Boundaries The 2025 stage will feature: Chris O'Neill , CEO of GrowthLoop , a Board Director at Gap Inc., and former Managing Director of Google Canada, on reimagining marketing organizations for an AI-driven future.

, CEO of , a Board Director at Gap Inc., and former Managing Director of Google Canada, on reimagining marketing organizations for an AI-driven future. Suman Kanuganti , co-founder and CEO of Personal AI and recognized by Forbes 40 Under 40, will explore why personal language models are the next frontier.

, co-founder and CEO of and recognized by Forbes 40 Under 40, will explore why personal language models are the next frontier. Matthew O'Such , VP of Audience Development & SEO at Find.co and former VP of SEO at Getty Images, joins an expert panel on the evolving role of SEO in the age of AI.

, VP of Audience Development & SEO at and former VP of SEO at Getty Images, joins an expert panel on the evolving role of SEO in the age of AI. Mark Beal , author, Gen Z researcher, and Rutgers professor, will be the conference's MC and share insights on engaging the next generation of consumers.

, author, Gen Z researcher, and professor, will be the conference's MC and share insights on engaging the next generation of consumers. More speakers will be announced in the weeks ahead.



What's in it for Attendees Attendees will gain:

Actionable strategies for marketing in a rapidly changing landscape

Insight from leaders shaping the future of digital, AI, and brand storytelling

Networking with peers, innovators, and decision-makers from across the state and beyond Chris Delany, CEO of dblspc , sees the event as a catalyst for meaningful progress in the industry. "The best marketers don't just react to change, they help shape it. At NJDMC, you get to see what's next and act on it first," he said. "NJDMC isn't about filling seats, it's about sparking action. The marketing world moves fast, and speed without strategy just adds noise." The event attracts a diverse audience of marketers, entrepreneurs, agency leaders, and technology innovators, making it a hub for building relationships and sparking new opportunities. Experience More at Bell Works In addition to world-class content and camaraderie, NJDMC offers the chance to experience Bell Works , the reimagination of the historic former Bell Labs building in Holmdel, N.J. Today, the building is a one-of-a-kind destination for business and culture, complete with a blossoming ecosystem of technology, traditional offices, retail, dining, hospitality, and more. While here, attendees can enjoy local favorites like Corbo & Sons and Jersey Freeze, or explore the waterfront views and entertainment at Pier Village in Long Branch. How to Attend Tickets are available now at dblspc.com/njdmc . About dblspc

dblspc (pronounced "duh-buhl-space") is a digital marketing agency that fuses marketing, sales, and technology into one high-performance ecosystem. The agency services both B2B and B2C industries, with clients that include Broadcom, Jersey Mike's, Faherty Brand, IEEE, Ocean Casino Resort, and Rutgers. Through agile pods, modern infrastructure, and execution-led strategy, dblspc helps brands connect more meaningfully, scale efficiently, and grow with intention. Learn more at www.dblspc.com . Contact:

Brandon Pantano

732-451-7821

[email protected] View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-jersey-digital-marketing-conference-njdmc-returns-october-23-2025-at-bell-works-302530479.html SOURCE dblspc

