[August 14, 2025] New York-Based Clara Capital Named to Inc. 5000 List for Second Consecutive Year, Ranking No. 1,240 and Achieving 352% Three-Year Revenue Growth

Clara Capital, a leading provider of customized small business financing solutions, today announced it has been named to the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America, ranking No. 1,240 based on its three-year revenue growth of 352%. This marks the second consecutive year Clara Capital has earned a spot on the prestigious list, which recognizes the nation's most successful independent businesses. The Inc. 5000 list, published annually by Inc. magazine, celebrates companies that demonstrate exceptional growth, innovation, and resilience. Inclusion places Clara Capital among an elite group of high-performance businesses that are helping to drive the U.S. economy forward. "Earning a place on the Inc. 5000 for the second year in a row is an incredible honor," said Ryan Adwar, CEO and Co-Founder of Clara Capital. "This achievement is a direct reflection of the trust our clients place in us, the dedication of our talented team, and our commitment to delivering tailored financial solutios that help small businesses thrive. We're proud to be recognized among the nation's most dynamic and fast-growing companies, and we're just getting started."



Since its founding, Clara Capital has specialized in delivering flexible financing solutions-including merchant cash advances, term loans, and lines of credit-to small and medium-sized businesses across all industries. The company's high-touch service model, rapid funding capabilities, and emphasis on long-term client relationships have been central to its success. In 2024, Clara Capital ranked No. 158 on the Inc. 5000 list and secured a $20 million credit facility to expand its reach, fund a broader range of businesses, and further enhance the customer experience. In 2025, the company surpassed $300 million in total SMB funding, expanded into a new state-of-the-art headquarters, established a strategic treasury relationship with M&T Bank (NYSE: MTB), and continued to strengthen its position as a leader in alternative finance.

ABOUT CLARA CAPITAL

Clara Capital is a New York-based financial services company specializing in customized funding solutions for small and medium-sized businesses nationwide. With a focus on speed, transparency, and partnership, Clara Capital empowers entrepreneurs with the capital they need to grow, adapt, and succeed. For more information, visit www.claracap.com.

