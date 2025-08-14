[August 14, 2025] New RoviSys Office in Puerto Rico Strengthens Regional Support for Critical Industries Tweet

AURORA, Ohio, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RoviSys, a leading provider of automation and information solutions, is proud to announce the opening of a new office in San Juan, Puerto Rico. This strategic expansion positions RoviSys to better support clients in the region and enhance service delivery across key industries, including pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, food and beverage, power and energy, chemicals, and aerospace. The San Juan location was selected to provide regionally focused support for both existing and emerging projects throughout Puerto Rico, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. By establishing a local presence, RoviSys is reinforcing its commitment to delivering scalable, high-value solutions tailored to the specific needs of these industries. The Puerto Rico office is part of the ongoing RoviSys growth strategy and aligns with our mission to provide unparalleled automation solutions and services. In addition to expanding our reach, RoviSys aims to systematically enhance service offerings—particularly in information systems, business & industrial IT, and software services.



"Opening our office and establishing a permanent presence in Puerto Rico reflects our commitment to customers in the region and our belief in the outstanding talent on the island," said Edgar Rivera Hernández, Director at RoviSys. "This location enhances our ability to provide responsive support to clients across Puerto Rico and nearby markets, while positioning us to engage with both existing and new opportunities throughout Central and South America. We're focused on expanding and retaining local expertise to serve the industries that are critical to Puerto Rico's economy, while also enabling that talent to make a global impact. Our location will provide our customers with world-class capabilities anchored in Puerto Rico, fueling career growth and economic opportunity on the island."

RoviSys looks forward to building strong collaborations within the region, supporting operational excellence, and reinforcing its position as a global leader in process automation, building automation, discrete manufacturing, and information solutions. About RoviSys RoviSys provides process automation, building automation, and discrete manufacturing automation solutions. With locations across North America, Asia-Pacific & Europe, we support digital transformation, industrial network solutions, artificial intelligence, and manufacturing. Industries include: Chemical, Petrochemical, Life Science, Mission Critical, Data Center, Construction, Distribution & Fulfillment, Consumer Packaged Goods, Glass, Metals, Power & Energy, Water & Wastewater, Paper & Wood, Oil & Gas, and Semiconductor. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-rovisys-office-in-puerto-rico-strengthens-regional-support-for-critical-industries-302529537.html SOURCE RoviSys

