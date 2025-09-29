[August 14, 2025] New Use Energy Partners with Shop Solar to Offer Rugged, Premium Off-Grid Portable Power Bundles Tweet

New Use Energy (NUE), a leader in professional-grade portable power solutions, is excited to announce a new partnership with ShopSolar.com, a premier online retailer of high-quality solar energy products. This collaboration will bring a curated selection of NUE's rugged, solar-plus-battery portable power systems to a wider audience, bundled with rugged high-performance solar panels. The partnership is designed to provide customers with a complete, turnkey solution for reliable, silent, and emissions-free power in any environment. The new bundles will combine New Use Energy's acclaimed SunCases with expertly chosen solar panels, ensuring seamless compatibility and maximum efficiency for DIY enthusiasts, disaster preparedness, and recreational use. "We are thrilled to join forces with Shop Solar," said Max Shmotolokha, Senior Sales & Marketing Manager of New Use Energy. "Their deep expertise in the solar market and commitment to quality perfectly align with our mission to deliver resilient, professional-grade power. This partnership allows us to offer our customers a streamlined path to a complete power system, giving them the confidence to tackle any project without being tethered to a traditional, noisy generator." The initial product offerings will feature a range o bundles, including the popular SunCase series, encased in a durable, weather-resistant case, and high-capacity rugged solar panels. Each bundle will include the necessary cables and connections, providing a true plug-and-play experience right out of the box.



"New Use Energy's products are a natural fit for our customer base, which demands the highest quality and most reliable solutions for off-grid power," said Alex Smith, Co-Founder of Shop Solar. "The silent, emissions-free nature of their professional-grade portable power systems is a game-changer for many applications, from remote living to emergency response. We believe these bundles will provide incredible value and a superior user experience." The New Use Energy bundles are available now on the Shop Solar website.

About New Use Energy New Use Energy (NUE) provides professional-grade, innovative, rugged, and silent solar-plus-battery generator systems for demanding applications. Our products are engineered to replace loud, polluting gas generators with emissions-free power, ideal for military, emergency response, remote operations, and high-end outdoor pursuits. Learn more at www.newuseenergy.com. About Shop Solar Kits Shop Solar Kits is a leading online retailer dedicated to providing high-quality, comprehensive solar power solutions for DIY enthusiasts and professionals. We offer a curated selection of solar kits, components, and expert guidance to help customers achieve energy independence. Learn more at www.shopsolarkits.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250814273946/en/

