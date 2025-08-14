TMCnet News
New Report: Cleaner Manufacturing Could Save 77,000 Lives and Prevent Millions of Asthma Attacks
American Lung Association releases report detailing health benefits of transition to zero-emission manufacturing
CHICAGO, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial facilities that manufacture everyday products that we rely on like food, paper and clothing are a significant—but often overlooked—source of harmful air pollution in the U.S. A new report from the American Lung Association finds that transitioning these facilities to clean heat technologies could save tens of thousands of lives and dramatically reduce asthma attacks nationwide.
The report, "Clean Heat, Clean Air: Health Benefits of Modern Industrial Technologies," outlines the staggering public health impact of pollution from facilities that rely on burning fossil fuels, wood and other fuels to generate heat for processes such as food and beverage processing, pulp and paper production, and textile manufacturing. The Lung Association's analysis reveals that transitioning this equipment to modern, clean technologies by 2050 could result in up to:
Industrial facilities currently account for nearly a quarter of total U.S. greenhouse gas emissions, making them the third-largest source of climate pollution behind transportation and electricity. Creating combustion-based industrial heat also releases nitrogen oxides, particulate matter and other pollutants that harm lung health, especially in communities located near more than 33,000 of these facilities operating around the U.S. But, as the report highlights, there are already technologies that can offer an immediate pathway to reduce harmful emissions from certain combustion-based boilers.
To read the full "Clean Heat, Clean Air: Health Benefits of Modern Industrial Technologies" report and learn more about the public health benefits of industrial clean heat technologies, visit Lung.org/clean-heat.
