[August 13, 2025] New York Stock Exchange Relies on Redpanda to Power NYSE Cloud Streaming

Redpanda, the real-time data platform for the agentic enterprise, today announced that the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is using Redpanda to power NYSE Cloud Streaming. The new NYSE offering delivers data with sub-hundreds of milliseconds latency, providing market insights for customers to make smarter decisions. Operating seven exchanges, the NYSE Group trades on average over 2.5 billion shares and processes more than 500 billion messages each day. "Redpanda is the only Kafka-compatible data streaming platform that can cost-effectively and reliably manage the massive scale of the NYSE. When milliseconds matter, Redpanda delivers real-time market data so that our customers can make shrewd investment decisions and manage risk," said Sridhar Masam, Chief Technology Officer, NYSE. "Like the NYSE, Redpanda is synonymous with continuous innovation. We look forward to expanding our partnership, especially given Redpanda's support for Apache Iceberg, which is the foundation for building agentic AI applications." Continuing its multi-year cloud journey, the NYSE Group was looking to expand its data offerings to include real-time data, in addition to historical trade and reference data availabe on AWS Cloud. The NYSE Group had to build a solution that could handle high throughput with low latency while allowing for easy integration directly into customer applications.



The NYSE selected Redpanda to power NYSE Cloud Streaming, a data distribution platform that enables customers to leverage real-time market data - streaming in a developer-friendly format with Kafka APIs. NYSE Cloud Streaming eliminates the need for physical infrastructure, allowing retail broker-dealers, fintech companies, and other organizations to access streaming data directly in the cloud in an easily accessible environment at a lower total cost of ownership. "We are honored to provide the real-time data platform that serves as the foundation of NYSE Cloud Streaming. With mission-critical deployments across Fortune 500 global organizations, Redpanda is battle-tested and always delivers - even in hyper-scale environments like the NYSE which processes hundreds of billions of messages daily," said Alex Gallego, founder and CEO of Redpanda. "It's a tremendous responsibility to serve the NYSE. We look forward to the future as we continue developing our state-of-the-art data platform for autonomous agentic applications."

To learn more about how Redpanda serves as the pipeline for NYSE real-time data on AWS Cloud, watch this video. About Redpanda Redpanda is a real-time data platform that powers agentic and operational applications by integrating real-time event processing, historical analytics, and AI connectivity into a unified system. Unlike traditional architectures that require sending data to external AI models, Redpanda and its innovative Bring Your Own Cloud (BYOC) capabilities brings the model to the data. Global leaders including Activision Blizzard, Cisco, Moody's, Texas Instruments, Vodafone and 2 of the top 5 banks in the U.S. rely on Redpanda to process hundreds of terabytes of data a day. Backed by premier venture investors Lightspeed, GV and Haystack VC, Redpanda is a diverse, people-first organization with teams distributed around the globe. To learn more, visit our website at redpanda.com and follow us on X (formerly Twitter) at @redpandadata. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250813194622/en/

