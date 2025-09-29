[August 13, 2025] New Study Shows Gen Z Positively Re-Shaping Money Culture With 82% Feeling Good About the Amount They're Saving Tweet

A new study released as part of Raisin's Summer Savings Series showed that Gen Z may be reshaping savings culture in America, for the better. From #moneytok to finfluencers, Gen Z is embracing talking openly about their finances; 83% of Gen Z is open to discussing savings with friends and family compared to just 51% of Boomers. This mindset may also be what makes Gen Z the most emotionally satisfied generation when it comes to saving. The study, second in a series focused on American savings behaviors, examined key generational differences in how people think and feel about their money. Gen Z in particular stood out as having the most positive mindset towards savings and money: Gen Z is money happy : 82% of Gen Z feels good about the amount they're saving - compared to just 67% of Millennials, 61% of Gen X, and 64% of Boomers.

Generational optimism : 58% of Gen Z say that because they have a good income or good earnings potential, they don't feel the need to save a lot now (compared to 39% and 29% of Millennials and Gen X respectively).

Emotionally satisfied: Gen Z is the most emotionally satisfied generation when saving, with 65% who feel secure and 60% who feel smart when saving. Data also revealed that as other generations have aged and carry stronger financial burdens, their money challenges hav heavily impacted their mindsets:



Gen X is financially strapped : 38% carry a credit card balance each month, the highest of all generational groups. They are the most stressed about their level of debt.

Millennials are pulled in different directions : Millennials are saving to meet a number of demands, from paying down debt (43%), paying for kids' expenses (34%), and education expenses (29%). Along with Gen X, millennials are the next most stressed about their level of debt.

Boomers are prepared: Boomers are the most focused of all generations on saving for unexpected emergencies (76%), likely having experienced any number of cost-heavy situations, from home repairs to health crises. Despite this, Boomers are the least optimistic about their future finances compared to every other generation (4%). Shana Hennigan, Chief Business Officer, US, of Raisin, comments, "As a Xennial myself, I've seen firsthand how much mindset can impact how we feel about our savings health. My generation hardly ever talked about money - it felt deeply uncomfortable. But when I see how much Gen Z has embraced money talk, from savings to spending, I'm encouraged and excited about how this is going to set them up for future financial security. The more we can talk about our money, the more likely it is we can learn from each other and understand how to save better. It's why at Raisin we're trying to make saving as easy as possible, leaning into digital tools so that people can make easy decisions to help maximize their money." Conducted by 8acre Perspective, an independent market research firm and recognized leader in financial services, the research was conducted in May 2025 amongst a national sample of 1000 US consumers. This study was commissioned by savings platform Raisin as part of Raisin's Summer Savings Series which examine savings behaviors against a backdrop of economic anxiety, rise of AI usage, and generational shifts in attitudes towards money. The last study released in July focused on how people shop for savings products.

About Raisin Raisin is a no-fee, online savings platform whose mission is to give people more ways to save with fewer hassles. They offer market-leading rates on CDs and high-yield savings accounts from community and mid-sized banks and credit unions nationwide. Raisin operates in 10 markets around the world, serving over 1 million customers. Raisin has helped savers earn more than $5 Billion in interest globally.

