New iCIMS Report Uncovers Real-World AI Impact Experienced by Adopters Surpasses Employer and Candidate Expectations
The iCIMS Insights August 2025 Workforce Report explores the state of AI in hiring and opportunities for talent acquisition teams to achieve greater efficiency and scale hiring
HOLMDEL, N.J. , Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As AI continues to dominate headlines and boardroom conversations, a disconnect is emerging between how employers and candidates perceive AI's value in hiring and what adopters are actually experiencing. iCIMS, a leading provider of talent acquisition technology, today released the iCIMS Insights August Workforce Report, revealing that nearly a quarter (24%) of AI adopters save more than five hours per week, compared to just 13% of non-users who expect these results. The report's findings include commissioned data from Lighthouse Research & Advisory, and a survey of 1,000 U.S. adults.
According to iCIMS' proprietary platform of thousands of customers worldwide, new data shows that despite a modest uptick in job openings (+5%) and applications (+7%) since July 2024, hiring continues to decline, down 10% year-over-year. This misalignment signals potential recruiter burnout and inefficiencies in workforce planning, as time-to-fill metrics remain stagnant even amid rising applicant volume. With pressure mounting, talent teams are approaching a pivotal moment in how and where they apply AI.
According to a 2025 Lighthouse Research & Advisory survey of 1,013 employers featured in the iCIMS report, employers leveraging AI in hiring are realizing significant efficiency gains:
Key findings from an iCIMS survey of 1,000 U.S. adults reveal how candidates are experiencing and evaluating the role of AI in the hiring process:
"Our candidate data points to one overarching theme: Any successful recruiting strategy requires transparency in how organizations are using AI," said Trent Cotton, head of talent acquisition insights, iCIMS. "Employers must make it a priority to educate and communicate with candidates on where AI is involved and where there will be a human in the loop."
Earlier this month, iCIMS announced it was awarded 'AI-based Human Resources Solution of the Year' at the 2025 AI Breakthrough Awards for cutting-edge AI innovation that accelerates every stage of recruiting and hiring. iCIMS customers like The Wendy's Company, using its cutting-edge, responsible AI solutions, hire three times as fast as those not using iCIMS AI Talent Explorer.
Download the iCIMS Insights August Workforce Report for a deeper dive into the latest labor market trends and the evolving role of AI in hiring. To learn more about how iCIMS Insights can help move your business forward, visit the iCIMS booth at HR Tech 2025 September 16-18 in Las Vegas.
