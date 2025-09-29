[August 13, 2025] New Educational Case Study from Gurobi and ESUPS Demonstrates Life-Saving Impact of Optimization Tweet

Gurobi Optimization, LLC, the leader in decision intelligence technology, is pleased to announce the release of a new educational case study developed in collaboration with the Emergency Supply Prepositioning Strategy (ESUPS), a collaborative working group of member states, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), academics, UN agencies, and regional organizations. ESUPS operates within Welthungerhilfe, one of the largest NGOs in Germany. In addition to highlighting ESUPS' achievements in improving the collective prepositioning of relief items using Gurobi, the case study doubles as an educational tool that gives learners an interactive experiene with the math, data, and code behind ESUPS' STOCK of Humanitarian Organizations Logistics Mapping (STOCKHOLM) platform-a powerful visual analysis tool that enables humanitarian organizations to map, coordinate, and optimize their relief stock across operations.



From exploring the real-world challenges of humanitarian logistics to building a working optimization model that supports faster, smarter disaster responses, the case study walks students, instructors, and professionals through the mathematical modeling, data analysis, and Python code that power ESUPS' global supply strategies to better prepare for future crises. "The STOCKHOLM platform by ESUPS is an incredible example of how mathematical optimization can actually save lives by improving disaster relief logistics," said Duke Perrucci, CEO of Gurobi Optimization. "We hope this case study encourages more people to explore how advanced analytics can drive smarter decisions for a better world."

"Collaborating with Gurobi has been a game changer for ESUPS," said Florent Chane, Project Manager at ESUPS. "Their optimization expertise empowered us to deliver stock analysis recommendations that truly make a difference in disaster preparedness. We're pleased to share our experience through a case study that helps raise broader awareness of these critical questions." To learn more, watch Gurobi's on-demand webinar with ESUPS or explore the full educational case study here. About Gurobi Optimization With Gurobi's decision intelligence technology, customers can make optimal business decisions in seconds. From workforce scheduling and portfolio optimization to supply chain design and everything in between, Gurobi identifies the optimal solution, out of trillions of possibilities. As the leader in decision intelligence, Gurobi delivers easy-to-integrate, full-featured software and best-in-class support, with an industry-leading 98% customer satisfaction rating. Founded in 2008, Gurobi has operations in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It serves customers in nearly all industries, including organizations like SAP, Air France, and the National Football League. For more information, please visit https://www.gurobi.com/ or call +1 713 871 9341. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250708361331/en/

