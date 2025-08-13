TMCnet News
New Report Warns of Looming Security Crisis as AI Agents Proliferate
Salt Security Unveils Groundbreaking Research Urging Organisations to Prioritize API Security to Unlock the True Potential of Agentic AI
PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new Salt Security report, Securing the Future of Agentic AI: Building Consumer Trust through Robust API Security highlights a critical warning: without proper Application Programming Interface (API) discovery, governance and security, the very technology meant to drive smarter customer engagement could open the door to cyber attacks or data leakage. The research also reveals an increasing trust gap between businesses deploying agentic AI for external communications and consumers wary of sharing personal information due to security concerns.
Because APIs power AI agents, with the ability to make requests, retrieve data and interact across different platforms, the common thread towards improving confidence in agentic AI interactions is API security. The report proposes that once security is strengthened, consumer trust will follow and allow agentic AI to reach its full business potential.
The unique report delved into both sides of the agentic AI equation - those organizations already using it and consumers that are encountering it.
Key Highlights from Businesses Using Agentic AI:
AI Agent Use is Exploding, But Consumers Aren't Convinced
The report revealed that over half of organisations already using agentic AI say they deploy it or plan to for customer-facing tasks. Meanwhile, 64% of consumers report encountering AI chatbots more frequently than a year ago, and four in five who interact with them have shared personal details in the process.
Yet, trust remains a significant hurdle. Just 22% of consumers feel comfortable sharing data with chatbots, compared to 54% in person and 37% over the phone. Alarmingly, 44% say they've felt pressured into providing information to AI agents just to complete a task. The discomfort is compounded by perceptions of vulnerability, with 62% believing AI agents are more easily tricked by hackers than humans.
"Agentic AI is changing the way businesses operate, but consumers are clearly signalling a lack of confidence," said Michael Callahan, CMO at Salt Security. "What many organisations overlook is that the safety and success of AI depends on APIs that power it and they must be effectively discovered, governed and secured. Otherwise, the trust gap will widen, and the risks will escalate."
APIs form the digital foundation for AI agents, enabling them to retrieve data, trigger actions, and interact across platforms. However, each connection adds a potential attack surface. As AI agents automate more tasks and handle sensitive information, weaknesses in API authentication, input validation and access control become high-risk vulnerabilities.
The Security Shortfall: API Risk Is Underestimated
Despite the growing risk, security practices remain uneven. Only 32% of organisations conduct daily API risk assessments, while 7% report doing so monthly or less. Meanwhile, only 37% say they use dedicated API security solutions, and the same proportion have a dedicated data privacy team overseeing AI initiatives.
The report outlines key best practices, including:
"As AI agents become more autonomous and embedded in business operations, securing the APIs that power them should be an urgent priority as this is a problem that will just keep compounding until it's out of control," Michael Callahan concluded. "Securing API infrastructure needs to happen now to reduce risk, improve trust, bolster innovation and increase overall cyber resilience."
Methodology: Censuswide carried out a survey on behalf of Salt Security of 1000 US-based consumers and 250 organizations with 250+ employees who are already using agentic AI
