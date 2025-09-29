TMCnet News
|
New Myriad Genetics Survey Uncovers Women Fear Screenings-But Feel Reassured by the Results
SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc., (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in molecular diagnostic testing and precision medicine, today released findings from its latest Cancer Risk Survey that uncover a striking contradiction in women's attitudes toward health screenings. While 80% of women report being afraid to get screened—primarily due to fear of the results—75% say they would actually find screenings like genetic testing reassuring if they were facing a potential health concern. The findings highlight a critical gap in awareness and perception around advanced screening tools that could empower women, particularly those at increased risk for hereditary cancers.
“Many women find health screenings—like mammograms, blood work, genetic testing—scary because they may be afraid of the unknown: ‘what if something’s wrong?’ On the other hand, they may intellectually understand that these screenings are important healthcare tools,” said Ifeyinwa Stitt, MD, OB/GYN and medical director, Caronette Fibroid & Pelvic Wellness Center Annapolis, MD. “My advice is to overcome the fear of the unknown—especially with genetic testing as this information could ultimately help us save their lives.”
The survey showed that more than one in three respondents (37%) think genetic testing can help manage breast health. Yet approximately 40% of women surveyed were unaware that tools like genetic testing exist to help determine their personal risk level for breast cancer. In fact, only 14% of respondents have ever undergone genetic testing, while more than one in four women in an OB/GYN setting meet criteria for hereditary cancer testing.1
“Genetic tests—like the MyRisk® Hereditary Cancer Test with RiskScore®—can provide valuable information about a patient’s hereditary risk for certain cancers. This information opens the door for additional screenings like more frequent mammograms and/or MRIs,” said Dr. Stitt. “This survey demonstrates the need for more and clearer conversations about genetic testing and how it can be integrated into a woman’s overall health care plan.”
_______________
The importance of family health history—and how it may help with screening
Familial factors important to understand include multiple cancers in the family, the age at which a family member was diagnosed and whether the cancer was rare, such as pancreatic or ovarian cancer. Knowing this information can indicate that a person may benefit from hereditary cancer testing.
By combining genetic insights, family history and other clinical factors, the MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test with RiskScore calculates a woman’s five-year and lifetime risk of breast cancer. If a woman is found to be at high risk, she then has multiple options available to her, including a change in medical management, such as earlier or increased frequency of screenings. For more information about understanding your risk of breast cancer, visit GetMyRisk.com.
About the Cancer Risk Survey
The Margin of Error is +/- 3.1% for the Total Base Sample and +/- 4.9% for Adult Women at High-Risk for Hereditary Cancer at the 95% confidence level.
ACUPOLL has more than 30 years’ experience conducting statistically valid research through careful recruiting and the utilization of numerous quality control measures.
About Myriad Genetics
Safe Harbor Statement
Investor Contact
Media Contact