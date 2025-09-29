[August 12, 2025] New York Life Foundation Launches Free National Webinar Series to Help Communities Navigate Grief Tweet

The New York Life Foundation today announced a free, public webinar series featuring nationally recognized bereavement experts offering research-backed insights, practical tools and compassionate strategies to support those experiencing grief. Running from August through December 2025, the series will highlight members of the Foundation's Bereavement Advisory Committee and other leaders in the field. Topics include the intersection of parenting and professional life after loss, workplace bereavement policies, holistic widow support and how to better support grieving children, including those with disabilities. The initiative comes at a time of public interest for more compassionate support systems. According to the Foundation's latest State of Grief Report, 71% of workers say they would welcome voluntary grief training to better support their colleagues through a loss, and 85% say they'd be proud to work at an organization publicly committed to being grief-supportive. Among educators, the vast majority (92%) say they want to do more to support grieving students. "These webinars offer timely, accessible support to individuals and organizations who want to show up with empathy and understanding when it matters most," said Maria Collins, vice president of the New York Life Foundation. "Whether you're a teacher, manager, caregiver or someone grieving yourself, this series offers tools to help you respond with confidence and compassion." Upcoming Sessions and Speakers Grief in the Return to Routine: Supporting Parents and Children in the Workplace

Aug. 20, 2025 | 2-3 p.m. EDT

Speaker: Dr. Irwin Sandler, research professor at Arizona State University and leading grief researcher

Focus: How seasonal transitions like back-to-school can reawaken grief - and how employers can support parents navigating both work and their children's emotional needs

Register here Building the Business Case for Bereavement Support

Sept. 9, 2025 | 2-3 p.m. EDT

Speakers: Shari O'Loughlin, CEO of The Compassionate Friends; and Leslie Barber, founder of Grief Warrior

Focus: Why bereavement support in the workplace is not just compassionate, but a strategic business imperative

Beyond Sympathy: Why Widow Support Must Evolve from Crisis Response to Comprehensive Care

Sept. 30, 2025 | 2-3 p.m. EDT

Speaker: Carolyn Moor, founder of Modern Widows Club

Focus: A look at widowhood as a long-term journey, not a moment in time - featuring Modern Widows Club's Hope-Heal-Grow-Lead™ model and Seven Pillars of Healthy Widowhood

Register here Supporting Young People of All Abilities in Grief

Oct. 9, 2025 | 2-3 p.m. EDT

Speaker: Jennifer Wiles, director of the HEARTplay program and Camp Erin Boston

Focus: How to recognize and respond to grief in youth with disabilities using inclusive, neurodiverse approaches

Register here

The Universe of Grief Support

Nov. 13, 2025 | 3-4 p.m. EST

Speaker: Deirdra Flavin, CEO of the National Alliance for Children's Grief

Focus: In recognition of Children's Grief Awareness Month, this webinar will explore the full landscape of grief resources available to families and how workplaces can play a meaningful role in that universe

Register here Grief in the Workplace During the Holiday Season

Dec. 11, 2025 | 2-3 p.m. EST

Speaker: Dr. Tina Barrett, executive director of Tamarack Grief Resource Center

Focus: Navigating holiday-season grief in professional settings with empathy and intention, while honoring both loss and life

Register here This webinar series builds on New York Life Foundation's broader mission to create grief-sensitive environments through initiatives such as the Grief-Sensitive Schools Initiative and the Grief-Supportive Workplace Initiative. Companies interested in learning more about, or joining, the Grief-Supportive Workplace Initiative should fill out this form or attend a monthly information session. To learn more about the New York Life Foundation's work or explore free grief resources, visit newyorklifefoundation.org. ABOUT THE NEW YORK LIFE FOUNDATION Inspired by New York Life's tradition of service and humanity, the New York Life Foundation has, since its founding in 1979, provided over $470 million in charitable contributions to national and local nonprofit organizations. The Foundation supports programs that benefit young people, particularly in the areas of educational enhancement and childhood bereavement. The Foundation also encourages and facilitates the community involvement of employees and agents of New York Life through its Volunteers for Good program and Grief-Sensitive Schools Initiative. To learn more, please visit newyorklifefoundation.org. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250812946608/en/

