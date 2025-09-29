TMCnet News
|
New York Life Foundation Launches Free National Webinar Series to Help Communities Navigate Grief
The New York Life Foundation today announced a free, public webinar series featuring nationally recognized bereavement experts offering research-backed insights, practical tools and compassionate strategies to support those experiencing grief.
Running from August through December 2025, the series will highlight members of the Foundation's Bereavement Advisory Committee and other leaders in the field. Topics include the intersection of parenting and professional life after loss, workplace bereavement policies, holistic widow support and how to better support grieving children, including those with disabilities.
The initiative comes at a time of public interest for more compassionate support systems. According to the Foundation's latest State of Grief Report, 71% of workers say they would welcome voluntary grief training to better support their colleagues through a loss, and 85% say they'd be proud to work at an organization publicly committed to being grief-supportive. Among educators, the vast majority (92%) say they want to do more to support grieving students.
"These webinars offer timely, accessible support to individuals and organizations who want to show up with empathy and understanding when it matters most," said Maria Collins, vice president of the New York Life Foundation. "Whether you're a teacher, manager, caregiver or someone grieving yourself, this series offers tools to help you respond with confidence and compassion."
Upcoming Sessions and Speakers
Grief in the Return to Routine: Supporting Parents and Children in the Workplace
Building the Business Case for Bereavement Support
Beyond Sympathy: Why Widow Support Must Evolve from Crisis Response to Comprehensive Care
Supporting Young People of All Abilities in Grief
The Universe of Grief Support
Grief in the Workplace During the Holiday Season
This webinar series builds on New York Life Foundation's broader mission to create grief-sensitive environments through initiatives such as the Grief-Sensitive Schools Initiative and the Grief-Supportive Workplace Initiative. Companies interested in learning more about, or joining, the Grief-Supportive Workplace Initiative should fill out this form or attend a monthly information session.
To learn more about the New York Life Foundation's work or explore free grief resources, visit newyorklifefoundation.org.
ABOUT THE NEW YORK LIFE FOUNDATION
Inspired by New York Life's tradition of service and humanity, the New York Life Foundation has, since its founding in 1979, provided over $470 million in charitable contributions to national and local nonprofit organizations. The Foundation supports programs that benefit young people, particularly in the areas of educational enhancement and childhood bereavement. The Foundation also encourages and facilitates the community involvement of employees and agents of New York Life through its Volunteers for Good program and Grief-Sensitive Schools Initiative. To learn more, please visit newyorklifefoundation.org.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250812946608/en/