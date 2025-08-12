[August 12, 2025] New Workday Global Research: AI Agents Are Here--But Don't Call Them Boss Tweet

Research Reveals 75% of Employees Are Ready to Work with AI, But Not for It Realizing the Full Power of AI Agents Hinges on Transparency and Prioritizing Human Empowerment PLEASANTON, Calif., Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), the AI platform for managing people , money , and agents , today released new global research that shows that while AI agents are gaining ground in the workplace, employees still want clear boundaries. According to the report " AI Agents Are Here—But Don't Call Them Boss ," 75% of workers are comfortable teaming up with AI agents—but only 30% say they are comfortable being managed by one. This signals a key challenge for businesses: how to embrace the power of AI without losing the human touch. The research underscores that while widespread optimism is driving the rapid adoption of AI agents – 82% of organizations are expanding their use of agents – employees are clearly drawing a line between how they are and are not willing to work with AI. "We're entering a new era of work where AI can be an incredible partner, and a complement to human judgement, leadership, and empathy," said Kathy Pham, vice president, AI, Workday. "Building trust means being intentional in how AI is used and keeping people at the center of every decision." Key findings from the report include: AI as Co-Pilot, Not Commander: Thre out of four employees are highly comfortable with AI agents working alongside them and recommending new skills—but only 30% are comfortable with an AI agent managing them. A mere 24% are comfortable with AI agents operating in the background without human knowledge. Establishing clear boundaries for AI is key to building employee trust and driving greater adoption.

Thre out of four employees are highly comfortable with AI agents working alongside them and recommending new skills—but only 30% are comfortable with an AI agent managing them. A mere 24% are comfortable with AI agents operating in the background without human knowledge. Establishing clear boundaries for AI is key to building employee trust and driving greater adoption. Exposure to AI Agents Drives Trust : While more than one-quarter of respondents still believe agents are overhyped, trust in agents rises dramatically with increased use. For instance, only 36% of those exploring AI agents trust their organization to use them responsibly, but that number jumps to 95% among those further along. Direct experience with AI agents builds confidence.

: While more than one-quarter of respondents still believe agents are overhyped, trust in agents rises dramatically with increased use. For instance, only 36% of those exploring AI agents trust their organization to use them responsibly, but that number jumps to 95% among those further along. Direct experience with AI agents builds confidence. The Double-Edged Sword of AI Productivity: Nearly 90% of employees believe AI agents will help them get more done, but many are also concerned that these productivity gains will lead to increased pressure (48%), a decline in critical thinking (48%) and less human interaction (36%). This underscores the need for thoughtful implementation that prioritizes employee well-being.

Nearly 90% of employees believe AI agents will help them get more done, but many are also concerned that these productivity gains will lead to increased pressure (48%), a decline in critical thinking (48%) and less human interaction (36%). This underscores the need for thoughtful implementation that prioritizes employee well-being. Distinct Roles for Agents and Humans: Most see agents as important teammates, but not full members of the workforce. Trust in AI also depends on the task; it's highest for IT support and skills development and lowest for sensitive areas like hiring, finance, and legal matters, underscoring the need for human oversight and accountability.

Most see agents as important teammates, but not full members of the workforce. Trust in AI also depends on the task; it's highest for IT support and skills development and lowest for sensitive areas like hiring, finance, and legal matters, underscoring the need for human oversight and accountability. Finance Sees Big Potential: With the industry facing a shortage of CPAs and finance professionals, 76% of finance workers believe AI agents will help close the gap and only 12% are worried about job loss. The top uses for AI agents in Finance include forecasting and budgeting (32%), financial reporting (32%), and fraud detection (30%).



." Hear more about the evolving mindset of the Chief Work Officer, " The Chief Work Officer: Leading the Human-AI Frontier ." About The Report Our findings are based on a global survey of 2,950 full-time decision-makers and software implementation leaders across three key regions: North America (n=706), APAC (n=1,031), and EMEA (n=1,213). Data collection was conducted by Hanover Research in May and June 2025, commissioned by Workday. About Workday Workday is the AI platform for managing people , money , and agents . The Workday platform is built with AI at the core to help customers elevate people, supercharge work, and move their business forever forward. Workday is used by more than 11,000 organizations around the world and across industries – from medium-sized businesses to more than 60% of the Fortune 500. For more information about Workday, visit workday.com . © 2025 Workday, Inc. All rights reserved. Workday and the Workday logo are registered trademarks of Workday, Inc. All other brand and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders. Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements including, among other things, statements regarding Workday's plans, beliefs, and expectations. These forward-looking statements are based only on currently available information and our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. If the risks materialize, assumptions prove incorrect, or we experience unexpected changes in circumstances, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements, and therefore you should not rely on any forward-looking statements. Risks include, but are not limited to, risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our most recent report on Form 10-Q or Form 10-K and other reports that we have filed and will file with the SEC from time to time, which could cause actual results to vary from expectations. Workday assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this release, except as required by law. Any unreleased services, features, or functions referenced in this document, our website, or other press releases or public statements that are not currently available are subject to change at Workday's discretion and may not be delivered as planned or at all. Customers who purchase Workday services should make their purchase decisions based upon services, features, and functions that are currently available. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-workday-global-research-ai-agents-are-herebut-dont-call-them-boss-302527741.html SOURCE Workday Inc.

