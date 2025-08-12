TMCnet News
|
New Workday Global Research: AI Agents Are Here--But Don't Call Them Boss
Research Reveals 75% of Employees Are Ready to Work with AI, But Not for It
Realizing the Full Power of AI Agents Hinges on Transparency and Prioritizing Human Empowerment
PLEASANTON, Calif., Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), the AI platform for managing people, money, and agents, today released new global research that shows that while AI agents are gaining ground in the workplace, employees still want clear boundaries. According to the report "AI Agents Are Here—But Don't Call Them Boss," 75% of workers are comfortable teaming up with AI agents—but only 30% say they are comfortable being managed by one. This signals a key challenge for businesses: how to embrace the power of AI without losing the human touch.
The research underscores that while widespread optimism is driving the rapid adoption of AI agents – 82% of organizations are expanding their use of agents – employees are clearly drawing a line between how they are and are not willing to work with AI.
"We're entering a new era of work where AI can be an incredible partner, and a complement to human judgement, leadership, and empathy," said Kathy Pham, vice president, AI, Workday. "Building trust means being intentional in how AI is used and keeping people at the center of every decision."
Key findings from the report include:
For additional information
About The Report
Our findings are based on a global survey of 2,950 full-time decision-makers and software implementation leaders across three key regions: North America (n=706), APAC (n=1,031), and EMEA (n=1,213). Data collection was conducted by Hanover Research in May and June 2025, commissioned by Workday.
About Workday
Workday is the AI platform for managing people, money, and agents. The Workday platform is built with AI at the core to help customers elevate people, supercharge work, and move their business forever forward. Workday is used by more than 11,000 organizations around the world and across industries – from medium-sized businesses to more than 60% of the Fortune 500. For more information about Workday, visit workday.com.
© 2025 Workday, Inc. All rights reserved. Workday and the Workday logo are registered trademarks of Workday, Inc. All other brand and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements including, among other things, statements regarding Workday's plans, beliefs, and expectations. These forward-looking statements are based only on currently available information and our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. If the risks materialize, assumptions prove incorrect, or we experience unexpected changes in circumstances, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements, and therefore you should not rely on any forward-looking statements. Risks include, but are not limited to, risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our most recent report on Form 10-Q or Form 10-K and other reports that we have filed and will file with the SEC from time to time, which could cause actual results to vary from expectations. Workday assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this release, except as required by law.
Any unreleased services, features, or functions referenced in this document, our website, or other press releases or public statements that are not currently available are subject to change at Workday's discretion and may not be delivered as planned or at all. Customers who purchase Workday services should make their purchase decisions based upon services, features, and functions that are currently available.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-workday-global-research-ai-agents-are-herebut-dont-call-them-boss-302527741.html
SOURCE Workday Inc.