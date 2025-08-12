[August 12, 2025] New .med Domain Names Surpass 40,000 Pre-Orders in July Tweet

CLEVELAND, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With consumers struggling to differentiate between credible and unreliable medical information online, Medistry LLC's premium .med Top Level Domain (TLD) is poised to help. The Impact of .med domains Domain names in .med are now available for pre-order. Large medical organizations and brands including Biogen, CVS, Stanford, Bayer, Mayo Clinic and Ozempic are already in. High end, consumer friendly names such as Sports.med, Rehab.med, Life.med, Oncology.med and Therapy.med have been pre-ordered. With over 42,000 .med domains pre-ordered in the first 12 weeks, the response is a clear signal that the medical sector is ready for a trusted, differentiated presence online. As stated in Pharmaphorum "By actively engaging users with .med URLs, credible sources can differentiate themselves online, leading to greater consumer confidence when using the internet for medical related objectives." Once registered, a domain name in .med can function as a URL on the internet. It is anticipated that millions of people will be engaging with .med URLs by the end of this year. How People Use the Internet The internet's Domain Name System, or DNS, is part of the core architecture of the internet, commonly referred to as the World Wide Web (the "www" portion of any website URL). URLs are how people navigate the internet and how search engines index websites. Every URL has a TLD suffix, such as .com or .org. Certain sectors have long benefited from a premium namespace with higher barrier to entry. URLs such as www.nasa.gov and www.amazon.jobs allow users to instantly recognize a site's purpose and engage with confidence.



For consumers today wading through countless low-quality (if not misleading) .com or .org sources to weed out what is credible, URLs ending in .med matter a lot. September 2025 will mark the first time hospitals, clinicians, doctors, pharma, biotech, medical offices and others around the world are able to distinguish themselves online using .med URLs (e.g. www.yourbrand.med). New Era of Consumer Engagement

Infiltrating web traffic has become big business, and the medical sector is among the most vulnerable. With low barrier to entry to .com and .org, legitimate providers are forced to compete alongside bad actors for search engine favor. SEO is routinely manipulated - often to the detriment of consumers and trusted brands. By enabling clear differentiation, the premium .med domain disrupts this cycle for restoring credibility online. ".med URLs raise the bar, offering a new yet proven way for medical professionals and organizations to earn trust and stand out online, exactly what today's consumer needs. The value is unmatched" states Ray Fassett, Managing Director of Cleveland-based Medistry LLC. The availability of .med domains is a natural fit for the rapid and widespread adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies across various aspects of medical, including diagnosis, treatment, drug discovery, and operational efficiency that can lead to significant improvements in patient outcomes and healthcare delivery. How to Participate To become part of .med starts with registering a domain name from an authorized .med registrar such as 101domain and EnCirca. Domain names are registered first come, first serve which is why .med is in a pre-order phase that runs through the end of August. Successfully pre-ordering a specific .med domain guarantees its registration when .med officially opens on September 2. For a full list of .med authorized registrars visit www.medistry.med or email [email protected] for assistance in contacting one. About Medistry LLC is the internet registry operator of the .med TLD. Medistry accepts .med domain name registrations from a network of authorized domain name registrars. As a premium TLD, .med URLs function as a key component for users navigating the World Wide Web for credible medical information, products, and services. Media Contact: Ray Fassett 216-361-1000 [email protected] View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-med-domain-names-surpass-40-000-pre-orders-in-july-302527180.html SOURCE Medistry LLC

