[August 11, 2025] New York Mobile Announces Player Sponsorships During 2025 US Open Tweet

New York NY , Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York Mobile (NYM), the innovative wireless provider celebrated for its “Create Your Own Number” approach, today unveiled plans to sponsor a select group of the top tennis players in the world rankings competing at the 2025 US Open. The announcement marks a meaningful extension of NYM’s commitment to supporting rising talent and connecting digital identity with personal brand.



“We’re honored to back athletes who bring ambition, precision, and authenticity to the court—values that reflect the spirit of New York Mobile,” said Giovanni Perone, Co-Founder & Principal of New York Mobile. “We’re finalizing our roster now, and look forward to introducing fans and the media to the players we’ll be standing behind starting August 21.” In tandem with its athlete sponsorships, NYM is also expanding its national footprint through the launch of its official dealer program. Designed for independent retailers, wireless stores, and entrepreneurs, the program offers generous activation payouts, exclusive marketing tols, and access to NYM’s unique custom phone number creation platform. The dealer initiative underscores NYM’s commitment to community-driven growth and opens the door for partners across the U.S. to deliver modern wireless services with local personalized flavor. More details on the program can be found in BestMVNO’s coverage of the NYM dealer program launch.



NYM’s US Open player sponsorships will include branded content, logos on player shirts, social media campaigns, and exclusive behind-the-scenes storytelling throughout the tournament. As a next-generation MVNO powered by Telness Tech and operating on T-Mobile’s largest and fastest 5G network, NYM continues to merge technological innovation with cultural relevance.

Key Details: Sponsored players will be announced on August 21, 2025 .





. NYM will provide full brand support through digital engagement and on-site activations.





Additional updates and athlete features will roll out during the US Open.



About New York Mobile

New York Mobile is a pioneering U.S. mobile virtual network operator delivering ultra-flexible plans, personalized “vanity” phone numbers, and nationwide 5G coverage—all with a distinctive New York edge. Learn more at nymobile.com. Media Contact:

NYM Press Office

[email protected]

Phone: 212-212-NYNY

New York Mobile 212-212-NYNY [email protected]

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]