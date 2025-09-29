[August 11, 2025] New Intapp Time release delivers advanced GenAI capabilities that help firms maximize revenue and payment velocity Tweet

Intapp (NASDAQ: INTA), a leading global provider of AI-powered solutions for professionals at advisory, capital markets, and legal firms, has announced that the Horizon release for Intapp Time is now generally available. The Intapp Time Horizon release marks a significant product and strategy evolution, delivering advanced generative AI (GenAI) capabilities and a modern user experience across all devices. Intapp Time is used by more than 225,000 timekeepers and powers over $150 billion in annual billings at the world's top accounting, consulting, and law firms. It helps firms build revenue momentum by simplifying and automating compliant timekeeping, which frees up professionals for work that drives measurable growth. Now built on Intapp Cloud Infrastructure, which provides a secure foundation for the product's new AI capabilities, Intapp Time enables fast, accurate, and compliant timekeeping. The reengineered user experience makes time entry intuitive across all devices while enhancing familiar capabilities like activity capture and client terms enforcement. "While Intapp Time already helps our clients identify and bill more than $11 billion per year in incremental billings, the new user experience and AI capabilities in this latest release will transform firm operations and the everyday work of accounting, consulting, and law professionals," said Chris Kraft, General Manager, Time at Intapp. "As we help firms adopt generative and agentic AI, we're seeing professionals increasingly expect consumer-grade technology in the workplace. Now, Intapp Time delivers on that expectation -- it's tailored to their preferences and embedded with compliance capabilities that help make every billable hour count." The modernized Intapp Time user experience makes time entry faster and easier by enhancing existing capabilities, and incorporating new AI-driven features that include: Activity stream - Turn captured activities and durations into time entries with prepopulated matters and suggested clients.

- Turn captured activities and durations into time entries with prepopulated matters and suggested clients. Quick add - Save time and improve accuracy by quickly converting text or voice memos into structured time entries.

- Save time and improve accuracy by quickly converting text or voice memos into structured time entries. Compliant time - Get time entries right the first time with instant compliance validations and suggested corrections powered by AI.

- Get time entries right the first time with instant compliance validations and suggested corrections powered by AI. Ask Intapp - Access immediate answers to questions about logged, unreleased or shared time entries using a GenAI chatbot.

- Access immediate answers to questions about logged, unreleased or shared time entries using a GenAI chatbot. Flexible timekeeping - Accommodate timekeeper preferences with activity capture featuring enhanced matter matching, plus more intuitive timers and time entry editing experiences.



Clyde & Co and Vorys, are already experiencing benefits. "Our lawyers who engaged in the early adopter program are finding the new Intapp Time very easy to use, and greatly appreciate the speed and responsiveness," said Andrew Coyne, Manager of Legal Systems at Clyde & Co. "The quick add capability appeals to our lawyers because it lets them use AI and dictation to enter time. We have seen it ease the burden of time entry, and we look forward to the continued roll out of additional and enhanced functionality in Intapp Time."

"The Intapp Time Horizon release is very intuitive and won't require us to retrain our lawyers," said Brian Donato, CIO at Vorys. "Our users really like the quick add functionality, the ability to use AI to create narratives, and the ability to group activities in the activity stream." Intapp Time helps firms: Accelerate revenue - Maximize firm revenue and payment velocity by capturing more billable hours, and preventing compliance-related fee reductions and payment delays.

- Maximize firm revenue and payment velocity by capturing more billable hours, and preventing compliance-related fee reductions and payment delays. Unburden professionals - Free up professionals for more billable work by equipping them with AI-powered time entry and insights while accommodating their preferred approach to timekeeping.

- Free up professionals for more billable work by equipping them with AI-powered time entry and insights while accommodating their preferred approach to timekeeping. Build client trust - Exceed client expectations by ensuring time entries comply with billing requirements and are delivered how and when clients expect them.

- Exceed client expectations by ensuring time entries comply with billing requirements and are delivered how and when clients expect them. Unlock insights - Connect the dots between timekeeping and firm growth objectives with insights into current operations and emerging opportunities. To see Intapp Time in action, visit us at ILTACON 2025, booth 1009. To help us celebrate "Time Day" on Tuesday, August 12 -- and get an in-depth look at the Intapp Time Horizon release -- join us for breakfast or lunch. If you're not attending ILTACON, please visit intapp.com/time-tracking to request a demo or learn more about Intapp Time. You can also register for our webinar on September 23, 2025 to discover how the Intapp Time Horizon Release empowers firms to capture more billable hours, ensure compliance, and unlock revenue insights -- all with less burden on professionals. About Intapp Intapp software helps professionals unlock their teams' knowledge, relationships, and operational insights to increase value for their firms. Using the power of Applied AI, we make firm and market intelligence easy to find, understand, and use. With Intapp's portfolio of vertical SaaS solutions, professionals can apply their collective expertise to make smarter decisions, manage risk, and increase competitive advantage. The world's top firms - across accounting, consulting, investment banking, legal, private capital, and real assets - trust Intapp's industry-specific platform and solutions to modernize and drive new growth. For more information, visit intapp.com and LinkedIn. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250811653610/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]