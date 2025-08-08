[August 08, 2025] New MMORPG LORDNINE: Infinite Class Opened Global Trading Platform "NEXT Market" Tweet

Introduced a USD?-based global trading system in partnership with LINE NEXT

Holds Celebration Event with up to 100 USD? in Rewards SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global game developer and publisher Smilegate announced the opening of "NEXT Market," a global item trading platform by LINE NEXT for its new MMORPG LORDNINE: Infinite Class (developed by NX3GAMES), on August 8. NEXT Market is a customized game item market operated by LINE NEXT that provides a safe and convenient system for in-game itemsales and user-to-user transactions through a 1:1 matching system with games. Users can sell items they acquire through gameplay and receive rewards in USD? and other digital assets. In partnership with LINE NEXT, LORDNINE aims to go beyond traditional gameplay by enabling users to extend the value of their in-game activities through global item trading.



USD?(Tether), the primary payment method on the platform, is the world's largest USD-pegged stablecoin and is widely recognized as a reliable digital asset. The marketplace operates on the "Kaia blockchain", providing a reliable environment for global item trading and stable settlement between users. To mark the opening of NEXT Market, Smilegate is holding an in-game mission event. Users who complete all missions will receive a total of 7 USD? and an exclusive mount item, "Echo of the Forest Sylvaris." Additionally, 200 users who complete all missions will be randomly selected to receive an extra 100 USD?.

More details are available on the official LORDNINE official site (https://l9asia.onstove.com/) and event page (https://l9asia.nextmarket.games/mission). View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/new-mmorpg-lordnine-infinite-class-opened-global-trading-platform-next-market-302525153.html SOURCE Smilegate

